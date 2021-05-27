Daughter of Mexican migrants shows off Mexican flag at graduation ceremony

In 2018, according to the Current Population Survey (CPS), it was estimated that around 38.5 million people residing in the United States are of Mexican origin.

In that year, it was estimated that of this total, 12.3 million were people born in Mexico and 26.2 million are second and third generation Mexicans, that is, people with one or both parents born in Mexico and people who define themselves as people of Mexican descent, respectively.

To this last figure belongs a young woman born in North Carolina named Jaymara Madrigal, which made headlines after her recent graduation ceremony went viral.

@ jaymara393 #greenscreen #makeup #fyp #feelings #makeover #getreadywithme #glowup #pink #makeupcheck #makeuptransformation #fashion #clothing #glow #woahh ♬ Stunnin ‘(feat. Harm Franklin) – Curtis Waters

Some days ago, Jaymara graduated from high school. The young woman shared on her social networks, in particular TikTok, images of this important moment in her life, where she is seen wearing a white toga.

Right at the moment The 17-year-old teenager gets up to go for her diploma, astonished everyone by displaying a large Mexican flag on her back.

Jaymara’s video has caused such a sensation that on TikTok it has reached almost 9 million views in just over a week.

Jaymara narrated in said story that he used the Mexican flag with pride, Well, 97% of the students in his school are white.

“I worked so hard that I was covered in honors scholarships and other awards. This is for my family ”, the young woman pointed out in her video.

Despite being born in the United States, Jaymara is the daughter of Mexican parents and says she is very proud of her roots.

“I wanted to show everyone that I am proud to be Mexican, Latino / Hispanic. I did not believe that the video would go viral, but for my community (I tell them): if I could, you can too, “said the young woman in another video she shared on TikTok.

@ jaymara393 Reply to @ y0uforias #PonderWithZion #MAKEYOURMOVE #mexican #graduation # classof2021 #ididit #mexicanflag #proudtobemexican #sisepuede #pontelaspilas ♬ original sound – jaymara393

Jaymara was born in North Carolina but has lived practically her entire life in Missouri, where her parents work in the fields, picking watermelons, melons and picking cotton.

“They have been working on this since we moved, when I was about 3 years old, so I used the flag for my parents, to show them respect and honor,” he added.

The young woman’s mother is named Mayra Gutiérrez and is originally from the state of Campeche, while her husband is from Tamaulipas. The woman said that she felt great pride to see her daughter carrying the flag of her native country on her shoulders on such a special day.

You are interested in:

She traveled to a visa appointment to Mexico and they no longer allowed her to return to the US: a “dreamer” lives a nightmare

Honduran migrant works in construction in the United States to fulfill her dream of being a photographer