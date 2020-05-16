Daughter of Joan Sebastian arouses low passions among her admirers Marcelia Figueroa wears a leopard bikini that reveals her breasts The publication has so far exceeded 3,500 likes

And he did it again. Joan Sebastian’s daughter, named Marcelia Figueroa, arouses low passions among her admirers by wearing a leopard bikini that reveals her breasts.

This publication, which so far exceeds 3,500 likes, is available on the beautiful young woman’s official Instagram account, who is around 20 years old.

Some of the famous people who liked this photograph, in which Marcelia Figueroa wears a leopard bikini that leaves her breasts uncovered, were the sisters Aneliz and Ángela Aguilar, daughters of the Mexican singer Pepe Aguilar, as well as her sister-in-law , Ime Garza Tuñón, partner of Julián Figueroa.

The daughter of the late singer Joan Sebastian wrote the following: “Say goodbye to your best option, bye me jui (sic)”, which provoked comments of all kinds, including from her own sister-in-law, Ime Garza Tuñón, who told her : “Perate”, next to emoticons of a love face and two burning flames.

For his part, a user by the name of Diego Guemes asked him about this “role”, to which Marcelia Figueroa replied: “Bac Boni, beibe (sic)”. while Zarelea Figueroa, with surprise, asked: “Khaaa?” and to her he replied: “Well, the twin.”

The compliments for the daughter of Joan Sebastian could not be missed on this occasion: “How beautiful, very pretty, greetings from New York, kisses”, “You look beautiful, friend, greetings and God bless you”, “Wow, cool! , you are precious ”,“ Precious, you are an extremely beautiful woman ”,“ My precious ”,“ Beautiful ”,“ Beautiful ”.

With more than 91 thousand followers so far on her official Instagram account, the late daughter of the late singer Joan Sebastian has become a beautiful young woman who enchants her fans, who do not hesitate to fill her with praise after seeing her publications. As on this occasion, she awoke the low passions with a leopard bikini that exposed her breasts.

A fan of Joan Sebastian did not hesitate to make the following statement, referring to Marcelia Figueroa: “The best thing that the King of Jaripeo left us”:

“Beautiful as always”, “How I love you”, “Totally charming, in love with one hundred”, “So hot”, “Precious”, “Every day more beautiful and with her own talent”, “What is this? You are beautiful ”,“ What beauty ”,“ And that? ”, Can be read in more cemeteries.

A user confused the beautiful young woman with another member of the Figueroa family: “Beautiful figure, Zarelea, you are beautiful.”

The admirers of the daughter of Joan Sebastian no longer knew what else to do to get his attention: “How beautiful you look, sweetheart”, How beautiful you are, greetings and many kisses “,” Beautiful princess, you are undoubtedly a very beautiful woman ” , “How beautiful you are, Marcelia, little kiss and a big hug”, “Hot, hot, hot”, “Here is a real female”.

For her part, a follower noticed a detail of ‘imperfection’ from her sagging breasts and she let her know: “Girl, those breasts, what happened? You haven’t had a baby, “while someone else asked him this question:” You like the jaguar bikini. “