Daughter of Gaby Espino reunites with her father, after a year without seeing each other

Cristóbal’s birthday party was organized by his wife and the theme was very original, as it was like a soda fountain, where the main dish was hamburgers and even the cake was shaped like that dish. Party guests enjoyed French fries, popcorn, soda, cupcakes and other delicious snacks that made this birthday very special.

Oriana, 12, is the result of the marriage of Cristóbal Lander and Gaby Espino, who were married from 2007 to 2011. Despite their breakup, the couple maintained a cordial and respectful relationship for the sake of their daughter. Espino gave love a new chance with Jencarlos Canela, while Lander rebuilt his life with Paula Bevilacqua.

Gaby Espino had Nickolas, her only child with Jencarlos Canela, while Cristóbal Lander had two children with Paula, Cristóbal and Massimo. Espino separated from Jencarlos in 2014, but he continued to watch out for Nickolas and Oriana, whom he adores as his own daughter, a gesture with which Cristóbal is very grateful, since he knows that his first-born is in good hands.