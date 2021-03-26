Daughter of Cubans, the first woman to rule the largest university in the US – Telemundo Miami (51)

Since she was a child, Madeline Pumariega has been the first woman president of Miami Dade College (MDC), the largest university in the United States, which annually graduates 83% of students. of Hispanic origin and 12% of African American origin.

Laughing, the academic says that like many Cuban immigrants, her parents had the famous “Pin Pan Pun”, the name that the islanders gave to the folding bed that opens in three steps and that was offered to the exile on duty in home.

It amuses her to think of that image from her childhood in Hialeah, a city in Miami-Dade County with a large Cuban population, which instilled in her the moral “principles” that she teaches her 16-year-old daughter and the student community she leads.

“I always say that I am that girl from Hialeah, who carries her close to her heart, because I believe that growing up among an immigrant family taught me what it is to fight, work hard and humility.”

Pumariega says that the “most important thing” he learned from the “Progressing City,” as Hialeah is known for the great arrival of Cuban immigrants in the 1960s and 1970s, is “to know who” he is and “where” he comes from.

He stresses that the story of his parents and many uncles and aunts who were political prisoners and lost all their businesses “has enriched” his learning.

The daughter of a banker and a teacher who came to the US from Cuba “to rebuild their lives,” Pumariega points out that the university has coupled with its programs to the various mass migrations of Cubans, Venezuelans, Haitians or Puerto Ricans for political or natural reasons. like the earthquake in Haiti in 2010 or Hurricane Maria in Puerto Rico in 2017.

Both its president and the faculty have immigrant roots, which help them understand the needs of their students, currently there are more than 100,000 from 167 countries and they speak 63 languages.

“We are the institution of the community, we reflect our community in everything we do,” emphasizes Pumariega from his office on the Downtown Miami campus.

A headquarters that includes the Freedom Tower, the emblematic building that Cubans who began to flee from the Castro regime arrived in the 1960s, among them the Pumariega, who still keep in mind the family stories of that migration.

Pumariega replaced Eduardo Padrón, another Cuban immigrant who came to the United States as a child along with his younger brother, but who came to preside over the university for 25 years until his retirement in August 2019.

Pumariega worked with him for 20 years and learned values ​​such as “putting students first,” he says that before each decision he makes, he thinks of that principle, among others as “a tribute” to Padrón.

Pumariega was also the first woman and the first Hispanic to lead the Florida University System (FCS), with 28 of these academic centers and one 800,000 students.

The academic details that the university has adjusted not only to young students who want to pursue a university degree, but also to more adults, or to those who must learn English or those who must “train quickly for a job” to survive in a new country .

For the academic, the difference between a female leader and a male one is the “balance” of being mothers, a greater empathy, and at the same time being a “person with vision, purpose and passion.”

For Lima, society is marked by a “machismo that is often not even visible.”

It recognizes the work of women and details that 60% of university students in the country are female, but only 29% of academic centers are led by women.

With just 60 years of age in 2020, Miami-Dade College is a reflection not only of the different migrations to South Florida, but of the challenges of Latin America.

Pumariega points out that Miami-Dade College remains a platform for major social, political, and economic discussions in Latin America or health challenges, such as the COVID-19 pandemic, among others, hosting the only federal vaccination center in South Florida, in the one that is vaccinating 4,000 people daily.

“What makes us strong is that we all come from other places, and Miami Dade College has served as that place where everyone comes, you open the doors to have conversations, to carry out goals that help students, to the community and also gives voice to those countries, “he says.