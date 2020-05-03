GUADALAJARA – In the midst of the pandemic by COVID-19, the clothing company of Alejandrina Guzmán, daughter of Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán Loera, delivered this Saturday about 300 gifts with the image of the drug lord.

Balls with the “Chapo 701” logo, brand name, and a bag of sweets were the gifts given by the boss’s daughter’s company on the occasion of Children’s Day celebrated in Mexico on Thursday.

The gifts were taken by company employees to the Jalisco neighborhood, one of the most impoverished and with the highest crime rates in the city.

Julio Campos, president of the company, said that they will repeat the delivery of more toys in some of the most disadvantaged neighborhoods in the city to celebrate children, despite sanitary measures that force them to stay at home to avoid further contagion. of COVID-19.

“We did not want to miss this day, the foundation of Mrs. Alejandrina Guzmán is in that sense, on the social issue, children are the future of our society and we are on the way to that, we know that it is difficult to hold events right now to gather people but We are doing it as orderly as possible to give them a smile, “he said.

The brand seeks to enter new markets with a craft beer presented at the 72nd edition of Intermoda, which takes place in Guadalajara, in western Mexico.

He added that the brand wants to remove the social stigma attached to the name of the capo, who is serving a life sentence in the United States for drug trafficking.

He announced that the brand will put on sale miniature figures of El Chapo’s body or face made with non-toxic material with the intention of reaching the children’s audience and that will cost between 1,300 and 1,500 pesos (between $ 54 and $ 61 dollars).

In April, the same company that manages the Chapo brand distributed food pantries on behalf of Alejandrina Guzmán to older adults in Guadalajara who are isolated in their homes to avoid spreading the new coronavirus.

This joins the videos released on social networks in which alleged members of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel with weapons in hand distributed pantries to people who cannot leave their homes in Zapopan, Tonalá and the southern coast of Jalisco, on behalf of of its leader Nemesio Oseguera Cervantes “El Mencho”.

After these videos were released, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador pointed out that these actions “do not help” people and asked organized crime groups to stop these activities.

.