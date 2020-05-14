The daughter of Alicia Villarreal captivates with her beauty Melenie Carmona shares a photo in which suspicions are confirmed The young woman is just like her famous mother

In the midst of quarantine, from Monterrey, Nuevo León, in Mexico, a photo is leaked in which the daughter of the Mexican singer Alicia Villarreal, Melenie Carmona, confirms suspicions: she is just like her famous mother.

With almost 10 thousand likes so far, including her parents, Alicia Villarreal and Arturo Carmona, this image in which Melenie Carmona captivates with her beauty is available on her Instagram account.

Perhaps confused by the effects of the quarantine, Alicia Villarreal’s daughter asks: “Day: ????”. Her father, Arturo Carmona, who frequently reacts to his pretty daughter’s publications, replied: “What a beautiful thing !!! I love you hear me !!!, to which Melenie Carmona replied: “I love you daddy !!! Thank you”.

Alicia Villarreal, who rose to fame for being the vocalist of the musical group Límite, did not want to be left behind and said to Melenie: “Precious !!!”, accompanied by a red heart emoticon. The beautiful young woman replied: “I love you mommy”, also with a red heart smiley.

In this image, the suspicions that many had had for a long time are confirmed: Melenie and Alicia are the same, even, the young woman is very similar to Alicia at the time when she triumphed in a big way with the group “Límite”.

