Daughter Andrea Noli and Jorge Salinas want to follow in their footsteps in acting

Although her father has not been present in her life, the young woman has the unconditional support of her mother, who added that her daughter is already looking to make her way into acting. “I am here to give her wings. And if she is wanting to enter the environment in which I am, then what better way to protect and guide her,” he said.

Andrea Noli and Velentina (Instagram / Andrea Noli)

In addition, she is willing to accompany her on the way to achieve it: “What I do as a mother is to be by her side, to support her and if this is what her path is going to be, this will be it.”

Valentina feels great admiration for her mother, as she declared in the past during a meeting with the press when leaving a play. “She is a good mother,” said the then 13-year-old girl.