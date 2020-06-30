The transfer market in European basketball begins to move in an important way and the result of this is the two breaking news. Gigi datome He will leave Fenerbahce Ulker after terminating the contract with the Turkish team, in which he has played for the past five years. It has been a prolific stage for the Italian, winner of the Euroleague on one occasion and champion of all national titles. His fate seems to be at the Olimpia Milano. For his part, Alexey Shved has decided to renew with BC Khimki Moscow for three more years, giving continuity to the project around it that the Russian team has set up.

Gigi Datome’s achievements with Fenerbahce: 3x Turkish League ——

3x Turkish Cup ——

2x President Cup —-

1x EuroLeague – – BSL Finals MVP (2016)

-All-EuroLeague 2nd Team (2016)

– President Cup MVP (2017)

– Turkish League All-Star (2018)

– Turkish Cup MVP (2019, 2020)