For those who dive into the dating group on stay-at-home orders, it's been like swimming in a version of the Netflix reality series "Love is Blind."

On the show, contestants must commit before they meet in person. And while a blocking engagement may be a bit extreme, it’s entirely possible that two people have actually grown to love each other in the weeks and months before.

Maybe it started with a match on a dating app, followed by flirting over the phone. Then came regularly scheduled Zoom appointments. Perhaps they have even begun to imagine a future together.

Now, as some countries begin to ease restrictions, some may have chosen to take the next step: an in-person appointment.

What are the chances that your online connection will lead to true love?

In my book, “The Science of Kissing,” I describe how compatibility requires engaging all of our senses. And without the touch, taste, and smell of a potential partner, people who go online during quarantine have essentially been flying blind.

Silenced neurotransmitters

Human attraction involves the influence of signals that evolved over millions of years.

On a traditional date in a restaurant or theater, we actively collect details about someone walking side by side, holding hands, hugging each other and, if things go far enough, kissing us.

These experiences send neural impulses between the brain and the body, stimulating small chemical messengers that affect how we feel. When two people are a good couple, hormones and neurotransmitters provoke the sensations that we could describe as being in a natural state or experiencing the euphoria of butterflies.

Finding love is not rocket science: it is real chemistry, endocrinology, and anatomy.

One of the most important neurotransmitters involved in the influence of our emotions is dopamine, responsible for desire and cravings. This natural drug can be promoted through physical intimacy and leads to the addictive nature of a new relationship.

Of course, dopamine is just a player in a chemical symphony that motivates behavior. Intimate encounters also promote the release of oxytocin, which creates a feeling of attachment and affection, and epinephrine, which increases our heart rate and reduces stress.

There is also a decrease in serotonin, which can lead to obsessive thoughts and feelings about the other person.

In fact, one study showed that people who report just “falling in love” have similar serotonin levels to patients with obsessive-compulsive disorder. This chemical cocktail can even cause sleep problems or loss of appetite, symptoms that people often attribute to the “one” encounter.

Our noses also play a powerful role in who we fall in love with. The famous “sweaty shirt experiment” reported that a man’s natural scent can influence how women choose a partner.

Women in the study almost always expressed a preference for men’s scent that genetically differed from them in the immune response to the disease.

A kiss can make or break it

While a man’s natural scent may not be something women consciously notice from the start in a relationship, getting up close and personal can serve as a kind of litmus test for a couple.

A kiss puts two people nose to cheek, offering a reliable sample of smell and taste unmatched in most other courtship rituals. Perhaps that is one reason why a 2007 University of Albany study reported:

59% of men and 66% of women have broken a budding romance due to a bad first kiss.

To complicate matters, the factors that generally capture our attention in person are less obvious to recognize in a witty profile or photo.

Studies of online dating behavior reveal that surface characteristics are correlated with the level of interest an individual receives.

For example, women with short hair do not tend to receive as much attention from men as women with long, straight hair, while men who report a height of more than 1.70 meters do better with women.

The initial focus on appearance promotes pairing based on characteristics that are not significant in long-term relationships, compared to more important factors for long-term compatibility, such as intimacy and shared experiences.

Still, at a time when many of us feel more isolated than ever, online dating offers some benefits. Quarantine has encouraged men and women to take extra time to learn from each other before the meeting, avoiding the anxiety of rushed physical intimacy.

For some couples, a real-world date will ignite the spark that started online. Many others will find that they are better prepared as friends.

