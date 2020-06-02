Patty Jenkins returns to the DC Extended Universe (DCEU) after the success of 2017’s ‘Wonder Woman’, as she continues the solo adventures of the Princess of Themyscira, fans believe there will be a courtship between Cheetah and Diana in this new installment, something that the filmmaker answered.

The sequel will once again be a period piece set in the 80s, with Chris Pine reprising his role as the protagonist of the love interest of the main character, Steve Trevor.

In ‘Wonder Woman 1984’, Diana will face a new adversary in Barbara Ann Minerva aka Cheetah, played by Kristen Wiig, as well as Maxwell Lord by Pedro Pascal, a powerful businessman from the comics.

However, some fans theorized that before the fight that will face them, there would be a courtship between Cheetah and Diana, something that Jenkins has already commented on.

Unfortunately for those who push the idea, while the director admits that she thought about the possibility of matching womenIt is not the case in the movie.

In an interview about the upcoming release of ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ in August, Jenkins spoke about this theory from fans and revealed what he thought about it.

As the sequel emphasizes Steve’s return, they wanted to focus on that love story for Diana instead of introducing a new relationship with Cheetah.

“It could have happened in a different story. But since this story was so clearly about Steve Trevor’s return, the whole story was about Steve. Everything is a love story with Steve. There was no room for two people in the heart for Diana.” , stressed the filmmaker.

In the ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ trailer, it is clear that Diana and Minerva are friendly at the beginning of the movie, although there is no indication of what might separate them.

It’s an interesting idea that Jenkins is open to pairing Diana with Cheetah, and with the admission that the filmmaker considered him, fans are curious to know how that relationship would have turned out.

Although there are no romances between women, it seems the sequel will address separate relationships for the couple. An official image from the film implies that Minerva may be in love with Lord.

So far, the release date for ‘Wonder Woman 1984’ is August 14, 2020.