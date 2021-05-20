Dating a Leo Woman, Leo Woman Personality Traits, Characteristics

Whoa, you must have guts and stamina if you’re going after a Leo woman! They are one of the top-tier signs of the zodiac. Just as our universe revolves around the Sun (aka Leo’s planetary ruler), so the world revolves around Leos. If you’re interested in a lion babe, it’s important that you carry yourself with a certain swagger. You don’t have to outdo yourself like an overly competitive peacock, though you do have to carry yourself with a special je ne sais quoi (or be proactive in learning how to stand out).

A Leo woman demands a partner who she can shine brightly with. If you fall too far into the shadows or carry yourself without grace, it’s unlikely that you’ll be able to maintain her affection in the long run. Leo women tend to like receiving attention — they’re impossible to overlook! They are natural stunnas whose people are able to withstand the tests of time.

The Leo Basics

Birthday: July 23 to August 22

Type: Fixed fire sign

Keywords: Commutative, messenger, experimental, creative, free-spirited

Love Anthem: “Treat Me Like Fire” by Lion Babe

Famous Leo women: Jennifer Lopez, Meghan Markle, Viola Davis, Jennifer Lawrence, Mila Kunis, Halle Berry, Cara Delevingne, Madonna

The best matches for a Leo woman

Leo women have the most fun with Sagittarius and Aquarius. A Sagittarius challenges Leo women to explore and go on adventure, while an Aquarius helps Leo women see life from a different perspectives. Both signs are no strangers to being unconventional, encouraging Leo women to let loose and enjoy life.

Sex with a Leo woman

With a Leo, sex is an adventure and a learning experience, if you’re doing it right. Rawr means “I love you” in dinosaur — remember that the next time a Leo woman seductively growls at you. While she is a human who carries herself with a sense of pride, when the lights go off and she’s able to let her mane down, her inner animal comes out. You can expect a willingness to explore and experiment in the bedroom, but be warned that she may have a power-bottom streak. Meaning that if you’re not making the hairs on her tail perk up, then you won’t be receiving a trophy in her book.

All about Leo women

As YouTuber CAN be the Light puts it, Leo women are the lionesses of the zodiac. If you know anything about lions, you know it’s the lionesses of the pack that actually run things. Just like their feline counterparts, Leo women take it upon themselves to be the leaders, protectors, and providers of their pack. They’re extremely loyal and will fight tirelessly for the people they care about.

Which also means you don’t want to be on a Leo woman’s bad side. They’re very strong-willed and confident in their approach, even when they’re in the wrong. Don’t expect them to back down from a battle, because as I mentioned, they’re a fixed fire sign — meaning you’ll be fighting fire if you try to change their opinion! At best, you’ll always have someone in your corner. If you think that a Leo woman will fight for her friends, just imagine what she’ll do for her lover!

The Most Leo-y Leo T-Shirt in Red

Try not to let a Leo woman’s powerful exterior deceive you — just like kittens, Leo women can be extremely delicate. They may not show you their tears, unless they’re also raising their voice while they’re crying. It’s important to understand that what we may not everything that’s present, and we do not always see emotions. Be careful with Leo women — check in with them and be mindful of their feelings. Many of them need to learn how to ask for help. They will work tirelessly for their loved ones, but hesitate to move their lips to ask for what they need.

In some cases, you’ll have to anticipate your Leo’s needs or learn how to pick up on their clues. When they do ask for a gift or service, they can be very charming. It may not be clear why they need a particular thing or why they want you to participate in a particular activity, but try to trust that they are telling you how you can speak their love language.

If a Leo woman lets you meet her family, trust and believe that they actually like you! Leo women tend to be a bit more private when it comes to family and their home life. They have to protect their pack, so they aren’t just letting anybody meet their parents, siblings, or children! You have to be very special to them before they begin to let you in.

When you and your Leo woman commit to each other, expect endless adventures and odd conversations. They ‘re very smart people who enjoy making observations about the world and take pleasure in learning. Have patience with them: They may ramble on endlessly about whatever they’re presently passionate about, but that just means that they like you and feel comfortable talking to you.

Oh, BTW, you won’t have to worry too much about if a Leo woman likes you or not. It’s actually quite simple: If she’s giving you attention, she’s at least tolerating you. If she’s smiling and making time for you, she likes you. If she’s going above and beyond to make you happy and she always makes you feel like she’s on your side, congrats, she loves you.

