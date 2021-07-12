Dates to pay vehicle tax 2021

Next Friday, July 16, the deadline for the payment of the tax on vehicles registered in Bogotá expires, with a 10 percent discount, for which the District created a staggered payment schedule based on the last digit on the plate, whose sole objective is to avoid crowds on the platform and offices.

The tiered payment system will apply between July 12 and 16, but this does not mean that it is a straitjacket: It is a pedagogical exercise, clarified the Secretariat of Finance of Bogotá; In other words, vehicle owners can make the payment at any time without taking into account the last digit of their car’s license plate.

“Since this year we have established expirations, according to the last number of the plate, to avoid congestion and crowds. However, Being the first year, these will be pedagogical, that is to say that the Bogota citizens will be able to take advantage of the discount 10 percent from now and maximum until July 16 ”, explained the district secretary of Finance, Juan Mauricio Ramírez.

Bogota

The idea, added the official, is to avoid congestion on the website and at the payment sites where people go. The discounted payment is established as follows, according to the last digit of the vehicle plate: July 12: plates ending in 0 and 1; July 13: plates ending in 2 and 3; July 15: plates ending in 4 and 5; July 15: plates ending in 6 and 7; July 16: license plates ending in 8 and 9, and motorcycles ending in letters.

Between July 17 and August 27, those who are going to pay the tax They will not be able to access the discount, although they will not have interest for late payment in this period. After this date, the user must pay the penalty and interest for late payment.

If your car is registered in Bogotá, You can download the settlement at this link https://www.shd.gov.co/shd/vehiculos. Right there are the banking entities through which you can make the virtual payment.

The Bogotá Ministry of Finance has a goal of collecting an estimated 837,000 million pesos in vehicle tax this year, corresponding to the 2.2 million vehicles and motorcycles registered in the capital. To date, 391,448 million pesos have been collected, which are equivalent to 712,780 motor vehicles and represent 46.7 percent of the goal set.

In Cundinamarca

For vehicles registered in the Cundinamarca transit agencies, the calendar is similar to that of Bogotá. If you pay before July 16, 2021, you get a 10 percent discount. And an additional one percent if you update your data; If you do it between July 17 and August 27, 2021, you do not have any discount or penalty.

As of August 28, 2021, you must pay a penalty and interest overdue. To make the payment, you can do it through the PSE button found on the website www.cundinamarca.gov.co.