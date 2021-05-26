dates, times and where to watch live on TV

Daniel Berger poses with the tartan jacket that the winner of the Charles Schwab Challenge receives.

After a week that will remain in history with the triumph of Phil Mickelson in the PGA Championship, the PGA Tour moves this week to Colonial on Texas for the dispute of Charles Schwab Challenge, tournament with 7.5 million dollars in prizes in which Spanish golf will be represented by Sergio garcia Y Rafa Cabrera Bello.

Where to watch the Charles Schwab Challenge on TV

The event can be followed live on television from Spain across the canal Movistar Golf (dial 57), of the payment platform Movistar +. The broadcasts will start this Thursday, May 27, from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. (Spanish peninsular time), same time slot in which the second round of the Friday 28.

As for the weekend, Movistar Golf will connect from 9:00 p.m. to 01:00 a.m. as he Saturday 29 As the Sunday, May 30. On Ten-Golf We will carry out extensive monitoring of the tournament with live results, chronicles of each round, news, reports, videos with the best shots and statements from the protagonists.

