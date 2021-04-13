dates, times and restrictions due to the coronavirus

This Tuesday, April 13, the month of Ramadan begins for the entire Muslim community, which in Spain is estimated at approximately two million people. Thus, it is the second that takes place in a pandemic and that, as happened in 2020, will be affected by mobility and assembly restrictions established in each region to prevent the transmission of Covid-19.

This month of holy fasting for people who profess the Islamic religion who commemorates the first revelation of the Koran to Muhammad will last until next May 12, a period of reflection and coexistence for bodily and spiritual purification.

What are the main measures for this year?

The celebration of Ramadan will take place in a context marked by the state of alarm that predictably ends on May 9, 2021 and, therefore, the Islamic Commission of Spain has released a statement in which it calls the entire Muslim community to follow prevention recommendations and safety adopted by the health authorities.

A) Yes, recommend “avoiding crowds and mass meetings”, the main routes of spread of the virus, “reducing as much as possible the time spent in the place of worship.” In this way, for the traditional practice of tarawih, which consists of praying in a group in the mosque, it is advisable to consult the restrictions of each region and the hours of the night curfew to respect the safety distances and the allowed capacity.

Otherwise, “when there is no time to pray and return home before curfew, We will have to carry out the tarawih as a family at home, and not in the mosque or authorized place“They clarify. Likewise, it is discouraged to carry out iftar in mosques to avoid the risk of contagion.