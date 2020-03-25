Luis Rubiales, president of the RFEF, has held a telematic meeting with all the presidents of the territorial federations to present a new package of measures for Spanish football in the context of the crisis due to the pandemic of the COVID-19.

After the meeting, the president answered the different questions raised by the media, where he assured that at this time a date is not set for playing football again. “The date must be to recover the country, that of those affected, that of the health workers, the victims and their families. Football is now in the fifth plane, “he added. Also, no deadline is set: “Looking at the situation in the country, we see practically impossible to start in May. We will have to start working beyond June 30 ”.

The head of Spanish football wanted to make it clear that the idea of ​​the Federation is that this campaign can be ended: “We have advocated that a season that has been contested for more than half must end. The only way this season is to get to the end. We don’t set deadlines and we don’t want to get there at all costs, but all clubs have to be given the opportunity to play. When possible, it will be time to end this season. ”

In relation to the idea of ​​ending this season, Rubiales spoke of the measures that are beginning to be considered in Italy, where it is believed that football this year will not start again. “Many voices are going to emerge. We are going to fight first for health, second to finish the competitions and finally we will see what time we have. It is necessary to see that they think in other countries and in the autonomy that each country has to manage each competition ”, explained the president.

Prima health

Rubiales wanted to make it very clear that they are committed to protecting the health of the players, so he said that about reducing the number of games they will study it once everything is over:There is a common factor that we have to look for that is health. We will study the path. When we get out of this crisis we will sit down and look for solutions. ”

In addition, Rubiales explained that the idea of ​​ending this season extends to the lower categories: “In principle, the same idea will be followed. We will try to give everyone a chance and then if there is any change you will have to talk. I also want to highlight the referees sector, whom we want to thank for their professionalism ”.

Contracts and behind closed doors

On the other hand, regarding the contracts that expire on June 30, Rubiales could explain little, although he did say that “he has a difficult answer. We do not know. It is under study worldwide. But if they are extended or not, the contract must be equal«.

Finally, on the possibility of playing behind closed doors if the government allows it, he commented that “whenever possible, the option is to play with the public, but if that option does not exist, the clubs will have to decide. We will not do anything that hurts the clubs.