Dates and times of the Euro group stage matches for Spain

05/26/2021

On at 10:54 CEST

Luis Enrique’s Spain already has its sights set on the Euro 2020. The coach recently released the list of the 24 summoned who will represent the Spanish national team in this tournament with different venues and that ends on July 11, 2021 with the final at Wembley Stadium, in London.

La Roja debuts next Monday, June 14 at the La Cartuja Stadium in Seville at 9:00 p.m., against Sweden, in which it will be the first game of the group stage for the Spanish. Turkey and Italy, of Group A, open the competition on Friday June 11 at the Olympic Stadium in Rome at 9:00 p.m.

The Saturday, June 19, Spain will set foot in La Cartuja again to see each other’s faces, on this occasion, with the Poland by Robert Lewandowski, at 21.00h.

Finally, the last game of the group stage will be against Slovakia on the 23rd, this time at 6:00 p.m. and acting as a visitor, although it will also be in The Cartuja of Sevilla.

After the three meetings between the four teams in group E, the first two will advance to the next round, the round of 16, which could be the Sunday June 27 or Monday June 28, depending on the place in the table occupied by the Spanish team.

If Spain was the winner, the quarter finals would be the Friday July 2 or Saturday July 3, while the semifinals, already centralized in London to be played at Wembley, would be the Tuesday, July 6 and Wednesday, July 7.

After days later, the Sunday July 11 By 2021, the historic English fiefdom is home to the great final of Euro 2020.

These are the matches of the group stage of the Euro for Spain

Group E

Monday 06/14: Spain – Sweden (9:00 p.m., Seville)

Saturday 06/19: Spain – Poland (9:00 p.m., Seville)

Wednesday 06/23: Slovakia – Spain (18: 00h, Seville)