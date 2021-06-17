date with fun on the circuit during the summer

The Jarama Circuit inaugurates its “Summer Nights”. Enjoy this summer of activities and gastronomy with your family and friends in the mythical Madrid route.

June 16, 2021 (14:10 CET)

The desire to enjoy again, to live, to spend time with friends and family… You have to take advantage of every second and, with summer, the good weather makes it even easier for us. Thinking about what summer plan to do in Madrid? We invite you to have a fun day –Or those that are necessary–, immersed in a world of activities, leisure and good music in one of the best racing circuits in our country.

East Saturday June 18, and until September, the “Jarama Summer Nights”. All the Friday and Saturday, in the afternoon-evening hours (from 8:00 p.m. to 12:00 p.m.) you can go to the Jarama Circuit to enjoy an unforgettable day.

If you like motor activities, do you have young spirit and you are looking forward to having a good time with your loved ones, the “Summer Nights” at Jarama offer a wide range of fun. Organized by the Jarama-RACE and Motorpress Ibérica Circuit, editor of AUTOPISTA magazine, the main attraction of the “Jarama Summer Nights” will be a wide range of Leisure and Motorsport Activities that you can find in the paddock and in the different leisure areas of the Circuit.

You can take a ride on the mythical track with your car, get behind the wheel of supercars or co-pilot them, take karting races … There will also be the live music and an interesting gastronomic area, where you can relax with the best atmosphere. Access to the venue will be free, with ease of parking with your car and, of course, following the health protocols against COVID-19. Once there, the offer of experiences that the Jarama-RACE Circuit will have will be paid.

Throughout the summer we will expand with new proposals, about which you can be informed through our website, www.autopista.es, on the Circuit’s website, www.jarama.org, and with the hashtag #jaramasummernights. Many and new are the activities that Jarama Summer Nights offers you. It is not necessary to request registration in advance. Once in the Circuit, you can sign up for each of them.

Jarama Summer Nights.

Driving on the main track of the Circuit: unforgettable

One of the biggest attractions of ‘Jarama Summer Nights’ will be the exit to the main track of the Circuit, touring its legendary route in your own vehicle behind the Safety Car, the vehicle that performs in the official races of the Jarama-RACE Circuit. Anyone with a driving license may take part in the activity, with the possibility of going with someone else. Several options will be available from 1 lap (approximately 5 minutes).

Jarama Summer Nights.

Karting track: have some races

The outer kart track of the Jarama Circuit has renovated facilities and equipment, night lighting and a large time tracking screen, to enjoy authentic races with family and friends on a fun and technical track in equal measure. You have available from 10 minute batches to Grand Prix Tournaments, in Kart Sodikart SR5 270cc vehicles.

Jarama Summer Nights.

Royal Experience: drift!

One of the most unique and fun driving techniques is the drifting, discipline based on skidding. In the “Jarama Summer Nights” you can enjoy with the Westfield AeroRace, replicas of the mythical Lotus Seven, on a track exclusively dedicated to this exciting activity. You can participate as as pilot or co-pilot with Westfield AeroRace vehicles with 180 hp and only 400 kg of weight.

Jarama Summer Nights.

Racing Experience: pure adrenaline

Back to the circuit, but in privileged conditions: you will have the possibility of driving or co-driving supercars is a unique and unforgettable experience: The Mazda RX8 Cup, the Ginetta G50 GT4, the Ferrari F430 or the imposing Lamborghini Huracán await you.

Jarama Summer Nights.

Gastronomic Zone: relax with yours

An evening with friends and family could not end with a healthy dinner in the gastronomic area of the Jarama Circuit. A space enlivened with chill-out music and live DJ sessions, with a large heated indoor room and one large terrace area in the paddock environment.