League of Spain

Espanyol vs. Real Madrid: date, time and where to watch the game on TV

Miguel Machado

June 27, 2020, 06:21 p.m.

The game of the white box could define much of the end of LaLiga of Spain.

Real Madrid will face Espanyol in the Spanish League this Sunday and hopes to add three points after the deflation of Barcelona against Celta de Vigo.

The white box has James Rodríguez on his squad, who in the last few hours had several statements about his current status at the merengue club. Will Zidane consider it?

Espanyol vs. Real Madrid:

Date: Sunday, June 28

Hour: 3:00 pm.

TV: Espn 2