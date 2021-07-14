Date, time and TV channels to follow the duel LIVE FREE online

gold Cup

TODAY | Honduras will collide with Granada TODAY in what will be the closing of the first date of the Gold Cup in the game to be held from the BBVA Stadium in Houston.

ConcacafAlberth Elis, one of the members of the Honduras National Team (Photo: .).

LIVE | TODAY | In what will be the closing of the first date of the gold Cup that organizes the Concacaf, in this case by Group D, those who will be facing are Honduras Y grenade. This game will take place in the BBVA Stadium in Houston TODAY, Tuesday July 13, from 20:00 Honduran time and with transmission LIVE Y LIVE from ESPN 2 Y Sports TVC (Honduras), FlowSports for all Caribbean, in addition to TUDN in order to Mexico Y USA, among other channels. You can also see ONLINE through YouTube CONCACAF or Facebook CONCACAF, from any part of the world. Qatar and Panama complete the zone.

In what has to do with the Honduran reality, it must be said that the bicolor will experience its 15th participation in the contest, where it was always present with the current format, except for the 2002 edition. It should also be noted that its best performances they were the third places achieved in 2005 and 2009. Facing this match, those led by the Uruguayan Fabián Coito have equalized without goals against Mexico in a friendly.

The people of Granada, for their part, are contesting the competition for the third time. In 2009 and 2011, not only were they eliminated in the group stage, but they also knew how to share them with their rival on duty. It should be noted that those led by Canadian Michael Findlay have not seen activity since June 8, when for the first round of the Concacaf Qualifiers heading to Qatar 2022 they lost to Montserrat 2-1.

Two times they only saw each other, both for the Gold Cup and with victories for the Hondurans. The most recent was on June 11, 2011, when they thrashed 7-1 with a Hat-Trick by Carlo Costly, a double by Jerry Bengtson, one by Walter Martínez and Alfredo Mejía, who turned what was previously opened by Clive Murray.

+ Gold Cup 2011, the last duel between Honduras and Granada

Honduras vs. Granada: when and at what time do you play for the Gold Cup?

Honduras Y grenade they will face TODAY Tuesday July 13. The duel between both squads is agreed at 20:00 hours (time of Mexico) and will take place at the BBVA Stadium in Houston.

Hours by country

Argentina: 22:00 hours by YouTube CONCACAF and Facebook CONCACAF

Brazil: 22:00 hours by YouTube CONCACAF and Facebook CONCACAF

grenade: 21:00 hours by FlowSports

chili: 21:00 hours by YouTube CONCACAF and Facebook CONCACAF

Colombia: 20:00 hours by YouTube CONCACAF and Facebook CONCACAF

Jamaica: 20:00 hours by FlowSports

Mexico: 20:00 hours TUDN

Canada: 20:00 hours by OneSoccer

Honduras: 20:00 hours ESPN 2 and Deportes TVC

Nicaragua: 20:00 hours by ESPN 2

Panama: 20:00 hours by ESPN 2

Costa Rica: 19:00 hours by ESPN 2

Guatemala: 19:00 hours by ESPN 2

USA: 6:00 p.m. PT / 9:00 p.m. ET by TUDN, Fox Sports 1 and UniMás