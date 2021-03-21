Date, time and rewards for the final of the Free Fire League Latin America 2021

Free fire It has not only become one of the most prominent video games in the region, but also one of the Electronic Sports par excellence in Latin America, with a wide base of fans and also players. Y this March 21, the grand finale of the Free Fire League Latin America It will be carried out.

Garena’s goal is to exceed one million viewers, and that is why it has established four reward brands, which will be awarded to all players in the region once each of them is exceeded. The first mark begins at 250 thousand spectators, then 500 thousand and 750 thousand, until reaching the Million spectators.

DATE AND TIME

The transmission will take place this Sunday, March 21 from the official YouTube channel of Free Fire LATAM. You can follow it live and direct from the following time in the respective countries:

• Mexico: 12: 00hs

• Colombia, Peru, Ecuador and Panama: 13: 00hs

• Venezuela, Bolivia and Puerto Rico: 14: 00hs

• Argentina, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay and Brazil: 15: 00hs

• U.S: 2:00 p.m. (ET zone) / 11:00 (PST zone)

• Spain: 19: 00hs

FINALISTS

There are twelve squads that will seek to consecrate themselves in the Free Fire League Latin America 2021, and these are:

• Ignis

• Gillette Infinity Esports

• Malvinas Gaming

• Naguará Team

• Gods Plan

• Artic Gaming MX

• Team Aze

• Storm

• Savage Esports

• Newstar Esports

• Furious Gaming

• Swan Gaming

The winner will be the champion of the competition, and will have a direct pass to the Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore, while the team that finishes in second place will access the Play-In of the international tournament that has 2 million dollars as a prize pool.