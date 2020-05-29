Sony promises for the next week a first look at the new generation games that can be played on PS5.

It’s official!Sonyhas finally confirmed the rumored PlayStation 5 event for next week, which will offer afirst preview of new generation titlesthat will be available on your expected console. And the best thing is that the event will take place very soon, as stated by the sources of Bloomberg, since they have dated it for the dayJune 4at 22:00 (Spanish peninsular time) / 15:00 (CDMX time) -you can check other times here-.

Games coming to PS5 represent the best of this industry Jim Ryan“We shared the technical specifications with you and showed you the new Wireless DualSense remote,” says Jim Ryan, President of SIE. “But what is a release without its games? That is why I am pleased to announce that we will shortly offer you a first look at the games you will play after PS5 comes out.for sale this christmas. Games coming to PS5 representthe best of this industryfrom innovative studios spread across the globe. “

“The studios, from the largest to the smallest, newcomers and established, all have worked hard to develop thesegames that will show the potential of the consoleOn this, Ryan guarantees thatthe presentation will last more than an hour, and promises more events of the style as part of “our series of updates on PS5, and rest assured, after the presentation of next week, stillwe have a lot to sharewith you”.

So you know, next Monday June 4 we have an appointment with PlayStation 5 and the console games that you can follow to the minute in 3DJuegos. We remind you that recently there was a State of Play of The Last of Us 2 with new gameplay of the game, but if what interests you is the new generation of consoles, you can always review the spectacular technical demo of Unreal Engine 5 on PS5 from some weeks.

