All the changes and news that come to Fortnite with season 3.

The event « The device”That took place on June 15 marked the end of the fortnite season 2, and gave the starting gun to the waiting for the start of the third season of the Battle Pass. Today, Epic Games has not revealed much information about this new stage of the game, but thanks to the rumors and leaks we can get a pretty clear idea of ​​what to expect from the third season.

In fact, today we already know when the game update will occur that will incorporate the novelties of this season, and we have several clues about the most important changes which will introduce, including the arrival of new characters and a renewed map.

The Device- Full for anyone who missed it – No Dancing, No Talking from r / FortNiteBR

When does Fortnite season 3 start?

Fortunately, you won’t have to wait too long to enjoy what’s new in the new Battle Pass season: Fortnite Season 3 begins Wednesday June 17. Once the new season has started, the update will come to patch version 13.0. This means that once the new installment is installed, it will not be possible to unlock content from the previous season. The only detail that is unknown at the moment is the time the update will be available.

How much will the Battle Pass cost?

Everything points to there will be no price changes of the battle pass in this new season. This is: 950 bucks for the « normal » version, and 2,500 paVos for the “Battle Bundle” edition that allows you to skip the first 25 tiers of the battle pass.

Fortnite Season 3: what’s new thanks to leaks

Epic Games itself has already shared some teasers that show clues about the new season of Fortnite Battle Royale. That, added to the different leaks that have emerged on the network, allows us to get a fairly clear idea of ​​the news that we can expect.

Summer theme and a crossover of … Aquaman?

Through the image leaked by PlayStation Store –which heads this article–, in which the battle bus flying over what appears to be a sea or ocean and a small island, several players discovered the great similarity between this image and the promotional video published by Epic Games last year:

Beyond that, some recently shared teasers show that the theme of this season will be clearly summer, and that water will be one of the protagonists of the new stage.

So much so, that everything points to Aquaman himself will be present in the new season.

It all started with an Epic Games tweet, showing an image of what appeared to be a trident, along with the release date of the new season:

6.17.2020 pic.twitter.com/aKn5GA9NoZ – Fortnite (@FortniteGame) June 15, 2020

Later, some of the most famous members of the Fortnite gaming community received an image, confirming that, indeed, the initial image featured a golden trident , one of the identifying signs of the DC Comics aquatic superhero. A character that, without a doubt, would combine perfectly with the summer / aquatic theme of season 3.

👀 pic.twitter.com/WbjQNcLrMd – mew (@melanylolee) June 15, 2020

And, in case there are still doubts about it, it is worth mentioning that the Jason Momoa, an actor who plays Aquaman in the latest DC movies, posted a storie on his Instagram profile with the Fortnite trident starring.

First person mode could finally be a reality

Many players have been asking Fortnite for the arrival of a first person mode, similar to the one we can find in titles like Call of Duty: Mobile or PUBG, and which until now was only available in some maps and creative game modes, but not in the Battle Royale of a lifetime. However, that could change soon.

During the event « The device » held on the 15th, some players saw how a bug It caused the game to look like a first person shooter. And the truth is that both the animations and the perspective seem to be too good to be a simple error, and not a new feature of the game that will come in the future, hopefully, not too far away.

The device event was so insane that glitched my camera and turned Fortnite into a First person shooter from r / FortNiteBR

This is how the map of Fortnite will change in season 3

As with each new season, Fortnite map will also change to some extent after the arrival of season 3. Following the summer theme, it is expected that the map receive news related to water.

In this sense, the famous HYPHEX filter showed a concept of what the island would look like after what happened in the Device of the Final Judgment video:

So, @xkleinmikex & I stole the Doomsday Device and decided to do the event now .. / s pic.twitter.com/LeUm9uGFNI – HYPEX (@HYPEX) May 28, 2020

This is everything that is known about Season 3 of Fortnite Battle Royale, which from day 15 will be available on all platforms where Fortnite can be played, including Android. Of course, it is not ruled out that Epic Games still saves the occasional ace up his sleeve, which will probably not be revealed until the start of the new season.

