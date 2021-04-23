date, news and everything we know

Battlefield for mobile will be a reality in 2022: EA has confirmed the arrival of the game.

EA has announced the arrival of a game from the Battlefield saga to mobile platforms. The title will be available in 2022, and will land both on iOS and Android, with the aim of rivaling titles such as the famous Call of Duty: Mobile, Fortnite or PUBG Mobile.

The company claims that his idea has always been to bring the Battlefield experience closer to mobile platforms. Now, at last, the time seems to have come to bring this idea to reality, and for this we are working with the division Industrial Toys from EA, responsible for creating the vast majority of EA titles for mobile.

Battlefield lands on mobile in 2022

For now, the company has not revealed too many details about this future game for mobile phones and tablets.

It has, however, confirmed that will be an independent title and completely different from the new installment of Battlefield for consoles and desktop platforms that should arrive at the end of the year 2021.

“A completely different game than the one we are designing for consoles and PC, designed specifically for the mobile platform. It is being created from the ground up by IToys to make Battlefield playable anywhere a reality and you can expect a unique skill-based experience. “

The best shooter or FPS games for Android

EA indicates that, after several years testing different prototypes, Battlefield mobile game is about to enter trial period, and that its launch will take place throughout the next year 2022.

Related topics: Call of Duty, Games

Do you use Instagram? Click here and enter our Instagram community to be the first to see our stories: @ andro4allcom

Do you use Telegram? Click here and enter our Telegram community to be the first to find out about all the news about Android: t.me/andro4all