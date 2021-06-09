date, hours and everything you need to know

E3 2021. After the large number of events suspended during the past year, great efforts have made us recover a large part of leisure, with the reopening of some mass events such as stadiums. However, with a global health problem still present, last February the Entertainment Software Association, the association in charge of the E3 video game fair, announced the complete transfer of this year’s celebration to digital format.

Although this will greatly reduce a part of the experience for users and fans, expectations for this E3 2021 continue to be quite high, with the return already confirmed of some of the big developers, and an extended weekend in which announcements of games already advanced, unpublished titles, and even some important surprises for the video game market are expected.

When is E3 2021?

Keeping the original dates that were proposed for the face-to-face event, this year E3 2021 It will start next Saturday, June 12 at 7:00 p.m. from the Spanish peninsula, extending its programming for four days until the early hours of Wednesday June 16, with an awards ceremony and closing ceremony that will take place from 1:45 am (Spanish peninsula time).

However, there are some developers that have already set their independent presentations around the fair itself, starting today.

Where is E3 2021?

As we mentioned before, this year the fair will be limited to an entirely online format, with the announcement of the cancellation of the usual space in Los Angeles.

However, this will allow a greater freedom for the deployment of resources destined to the realization of the presentations, as well as for the follow-up by the fans. And it is that this fair already has extensive experience when digitizing its contents, having already had the most complete access and coverage for years.

How to attend E3 2021

Eliminating the movements of the face-to-face celebration, this year attending E3 2021 will be easier than ever. We will only have to access the official website of the event and pre-register for free access to the video that will be shared live by the organization, on the same day June 12, in which the different conferences and interviews of all the participants will be collected.

Although if we are only interested in the part of the game announcements, we can also follow the fair through official channels and social networks Of the same:

Who is participating in E3 2021?

As in previous years, we will once again see a slight segmentation between those who prefer to maintain maximum prominence, holding their own conferences in the days prior to the fair, and those who will participate in it. Thus, among the first confirmations, it will be highlighted the already recurring absence of Sony, who could get to ignore his presence after the recent celebration of the last State of Play centered in Horizon Forbidden West.

Electronic Arts will also be missing, that although it has already confirmed its EA Play event, it seems to have chosen to move it until next July to completely separate from the framework of the fair. However, this delay is justified by the indirect presence of their games, with the already confirmed announcement of the new Battlefield, as well as some advances in the conferences of Microsoft or Nintendo.

Part of the studies of EA, other of the great absences will be that of BioWare, on which news of the new Dragon Age is expected, and the next installment of the Mass Effect saga; Y Codemasters, already prepared to publish some annual sports titles such as F1 2021, next July.

Updated # E32021 schedule secured. Take a look, mark your calendars, let’s have some fun. pic.twitter.com/EbWoTOuppX – E3 (@ E3) June 8, 2021

Although that does not mean that we continue to have the participation of others like Nintendo, Microsoft, Square Enix, Capcom, Bandai Namco, Warner Bros., Devolver Digital, Koch Media or Gearbox, among others; plus the surprising comeback of Ubisoft, which will host its Ubisoft Forward within trade show hours instead of the previous stand-alone event. Although the participation of the latter has some “but”, since the company is expected to present its new Battlefield in its own digital presentation today, June 9 at 4:00 p.m. Spanish time.

Finally, we will also have the dedicated spaces again from the PC Gaming Show, dedicated exclusively to computer titles; as well as the presentations of some software and hardware companies such as Verizon, Intellivision, VENN or Razer. Stands out like this the absence of the conference entirely dedicated to virtual reality games, although given the confirmed presence of Valve within the PC Gaming Show, a possible announcement related to Valve Index is not ruled out.

Below we detail the details and previews shared for some of them:

Ubisoft

With few details but quite a few titles, this Ubisoft Forward will make a complete tour of the company’s next releases, with a special focus on the recently advanced ones. Rainbow Six Quarantine, Far Cry 6, and Riders Republic, also adding new additional content for Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Rainbow Six Siege, in addition to the audiovisual works Mythic Quest and Werewolves Within.

Ubisoft conference will take place on the 12th at 9:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsula time), and we can follow it from any of the company’s official channels:

Xbox / Bethesda

In the case of Microsoft, the themes of its presentation seem quite clear, the company itself having shared a teaser image in which we can clearly discern the presence of Halo Infiniteas well as the slightly hidden reference to the original teaser of Starfield, so it seems almost certain that these will be two of its main titles.

However, new details are expected of other advanced titles such as the new installment of Fable, Forza Horizon 5, Perfect Dark, State of Decay 3, or Hellblade 2.

The Xbox and Bethesda conference will take place on the 13th at 19:00 (Spanish peninsula time), and we can follow it from any of the company’s official channels:

Square enix

Square Enix has promised to present a new game developed by Eidos Montreal, the studio behind Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Deus Ex: Mankind Divided. However, everything indicates that this could be the rumored Guardians of the Galaxy game, especially after the collaboration of this study in the development of Marvel’s Avengers.

On the other hand, the big announcements are expected to focus on the Final Fantasy franchise. Even if No news expected on Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 Given the proximity of the release of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, this could be the perfect setting to advance new details about some of the new projects developed around this title.

In addition, after a year of long waiting, and the only addition of a few content on the official website of the game, certainly all eyes are on Final Fantasy XVI, for which we could see not only new images, but even a first release date. And the fact is that despite the rugged situation, the Creative Business Unit III team already announced that the title had a fairly advanced development and that it would arrive “sooner than we could expect”.

The Square Enix conference will take place on the 13th at 21:15 (Spanish peninsula time), and we can follow it from any of the company’s official channels:

PC Gaming Show

.

The event will last around 90 minutes and will once again be hosted by Sean “Day9” Plott, a person who has been linked to computer games throughout his career as a broadcaster, commentator and professional gamer. According to PC Gamer itself, the program will feature “as many great advances as possible, a total of 39 new videos, game announcements and interviews”.

On the other hand, if Gabe Newel’s latest statements had already managed to revolutionize fans, the fact that the developer is preparing a major ‘Steam announcement’ During this conference, you have finished setting off all the alarms. And it is that despite the great secrecy to which this company has accustomed us, everything indicates that new details will be advanced about SteamPal, the portable console project leaked a few weeks ago.

PC Gaming Show conferences will begin on the 13th at 23:30 (Spanish peninsula time), and we can follow it from any of the company’s official channels:

Capcom

Join us for the Capcom showcase at # E32021 for news on our latest games lineup, including: 🗯 The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles

🥚 Monster Hunter Stories 2

🐉 Monster Hunter Rise

🏰 Resident Evil Village 📅 June 14 @ 2:30 pm PDT pic.twitter.com/X1K882Ew8f – Capcom USA (@CapcomUSA_) June 8, 2021

Even more concrete than Microsoft’s advance, in this case we can find a small list of the main titles of this conference, listing the appearance of at least these four games: The Great Ace Attorney Chronicles, Monster Hunter Stores 2: Wings of Ruin, Monster Hunter Rise, and Resident Evil Village, thus combining the arrival of new titles with the possible addition of additional content to the rest of their games already released.

The Capcom conference will take place on the 14th at 23:30 (Spanish peninsula time), and we can follow it from any of the company’s official channels:

Nintendo

Although at the moment Nintendo has not shared any official information, the rumors seem quite clear for its presentation. And the safest bet is that a good part of the appointment is dedicated to promote the latest games already announced and dated for its imminent release, with Mario Golf: Super Rush for June, The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD for July, and No More Heroes 3 for August.

Although it is not ruled out that, bearing the label of «Nintendo Direct», they take advantage of the fair to announce some of the new additions to the Super Smash Bros. Ultimate roster, as the last two fighters from his Fighter Pass Vol. 2 have yet to be revealed.

On the other hand, it is also customary for the Japanese company to take advantage of this fair to announce a surprise game, with three great titles in the sights of the fans: Bayonetta 3, Metroid Prime 4, and the sequel The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2. And in fact this year is celebrated the 35th anniversary of both Metroid and The Legend of Zelda sagas, so a possible compilation or remastering of its classic games is not ruled out.

The Nintendo conference will take place on the 15th at 18:00 (Spanish peninsula time), and we can follow it from any of the company’s official channels: