TAX DECLARATION. Beginning April 20, taxpayers can complete their tax returns. How to file your tax return online? What is the deadline? We answer all your questions.

Summary

[Mis à jour le 30 avril 2020 à 11h46] Have you completed your tax return? It is still mandatory to this day. This document allows you to adapt if necessary your rate of withholding at source, and above all, to know if you have to pay an income tax balance – taking into account your withholding tax for the year 2019. The declarative campaign started on April 20. The deadline, as it did last year, depends on your department number. As a reminder, a late declaration exposes the taxpayer to a first increase of 10% of his income tax. VShis reporting period is marked by a major novelty: the automatic tax return (read below). Confinement requires, you will have to cross a trip to your tax center at first. All centers are currently closed. The tax authorities advise on their website to contact them either by email – using secure messaging in your particular space – or by phone on 0809 401 401. The tax administration must propose to the government methods of reopening the centers from May 11. Wondering how to report online? How does the automatic tax return work? We answer all your questions.

What is the deadline for the income tax return in 2020?

The government has agreed to postpone the declaration campaign in 2020, relating to the income for the year 2019, because of the health crisis. It started on April 20, not April 9. Deadlines have also been extended. Like last year, they depend on how you declare – on paper form or online – and your department of residence. Do you use the paper tax return? In this case, you will have until Friday June 12, 2020, due to the possible extension of postal deadlines, regardless of your department. Here are the dates that apply this year for the online income tax return:

From 01 (Ain) to 19 (Corrèze): you have until Thursday June 4, 2020.

From 20 (Corsica) to 54 (Meurthe-et-Moselle) : you have until Monday June 8, 2020.

From 55 (Meuse) to 976 (Mayotte) : you have until Thursday June 11, 2020.

Do you have a specific question on the declaration of property income? On how you should connect to the tax site? Consult our dedicated file:

The entire procedure is done on the tax site, impots.gouv.fr. You must click “special space” and connect using your tax ID as well as your password. “To enhance the security of access to your particular space, you can now validate your mobile phone number,” says one on the website of the Ministry of the Economy. “Thus, if you have forgotten your tax number or your password, you will receive a code by sms to secure the procedure for recovering your identifiers”.

Once connected, you can access the online declaration service. You will see it by consulting your paper declaration or by opening the electronic declaration service, some information is already filled in by the taxman. Don’t take them for granted! Be particularly vigilant about income that is already pre-filled. Thanks to the deduction at source, certain information is already known. Check these amounts diligently. Are you an employee? In this case, refer to your pay slip (s) for the month of December 2019, and more specifically to the line “net fiscal “or” net taxable “. Also remember to check the amount of your source deduction for the year. The taxman also takes stock of what you paid last year via the withholding tax. Objective displayed, compare this amount with that of the income tax due for the year 2019, to find out if you are liable for a tax balance.

Then declare the amounts eligible for tax credits, reductions or deductions. Do you have a specific question about what you can and cannot declare? Consult the practical brochure 2020 published by the tax administration. Do not forget to sign your declaration so that the administration takes into account any changes you make.

The vast majority of taxpayers declare online (read below). “This year, only taxpayers who reported paper revenues in 2019, will receive a paper declaration from April 20, 2020 until mid-May“, can be read on the ministry’s website. The paper form is reserved for people who have not no internet connection and who are unable to complete the declaration on the internet (we think in particular of the elderly). In this period of crisis, tax households benefit from an extended period, the service of La Poste being greatly reduced. They have until Friday June 12.

It concerns tax households of which revenues are known to the tax authorities and have not reported a change in situation (address, family, creation of a deposit at source). If you must declare a change, you must complete and sign your declaration of income as usual. Otherwise, you have absolutely nothing to do. If you declare via the paper form, this is the form you should receive, available here. Automatic reporting is available online. If you are concerned, you will be informed when arriving on your particular space. You are invited to click on “Check my declaration data“. A document should appear. What information do you need to verify? We summarize them for you:

Your 2019 income and expenses

Withholding tax already paid : in other words, the tax you already paid in 2019 via the withholding tax. If you are an employee, know that this amount also appears on your last pay slip 2019 under the line “direct debit since”, followed by the start date of your contract or the year.

Tax reductions and credits 2019 : did you use a home employee? Did you donate last year? If the tax authorities are not aware of any expenses eligible for a tax benefit, do not forget them, declare them.

The administration calculates from this information a estimated tax (in other words, the 2019 income tax balance which you must pay or not, depending on what you have already paid with source tax) as well as your new withholding tax rate source which “will apply from September 1”. If you are liable for income tax, know that the amount indicated on the automatic declaration will be “taken from your bank account from September. If this amount is zero, no withdrawal will be made”, can we read .

The tax authorities make tax return forms available to taxpayers here. You will find there the form n ° 2042, as well as the forms allowing to report to the tax authorities of additional income, credits and tax reductions.

Are you an adult and you wonder about having to complete an income tax return? The date of your first declaration depends on your situation and your age:

You are between 18 and 20 years old: you can still stay attached to your parents’ tax household, but you can also make your own declaration.

From 20 and up to 26: you are required to file a tax return. If you are a student, you keep the possibility of remaining attached to your parents’ tax home.

From 26 years old: you are required to file your own income tax return.

You will have to complete your very first return, even if you are not taxable. To do this, nothing simpler, get the form n ° 2042. You must then specify all of the income you receive, as well as your expenses. You must then send the document to the public finance center of the place where you live on January 1, 2020. “If you are more than 20 years old, that the previous year you joined the tax household of your parents, and that you received a letter from the tax administration with your identifiers, you can report your income online“, specifies the tax administration on its site.” Your declaration on line will then be pre-filled with your income, and if necessary, the amounts of withholding tax deducted during the year “.

Have you used the services of a home employee? Do you have childcare costs? Did you pay child support to one of your children in 2019? Certain expenses allow you to benefit from tax advantages. As a reminder, there are currently three distinct mechanisms:

Tax reduction : it intervenes a posteriori. This is to deduct an amount from the income tax you have to pay.

The tax credit : like the tax reduction, it occurs a posteriori, but gives rise to a refund of the taxman.

The tax deduction: it applies before your tax is calculated. It allows you to reduce income subject to tax.

If you are still using the paper form, you will need to obtain an additional form (No. 2042 RICI, No. 2042-C for example). What about those who declare online? As Le Revenu explains, you can add a line from the first page of the return. You will have to search in the dedicated search engine for the deduction, reduction or tax credit that concerns you, and indicate the corresponding amounts.

Are you wondering about the different systems that you can benefit from in 2019? Find all the information in our dedicated article:

Newsletter



If you are filing online, be aware that you can modify your tax return until the deadline for filing the return. After this date, you will have to wait to receive your tax notice before accessing the correction service. In 2019, the latter opened on August 7. “Once the” correct my declaration “service is closed (closing scheduled for mid-December 2019), you can no longer modify your declaration from the online correction service”, explains the administration. “In this case, you must submit a complaint”. For the paper form, the procedures are more tedious since you must send a new declaration form.