date, duration and all the news

The rumors have been confirmed: the Amazon Prime Day 2021 will take place on June 21 and 22, retaking early summer as the season chosen for its most aggressive festival of sales with Black Friday permission. We tell you all the details and news of this edition.

Dates and duration of Amazon Prime Day 2021

Last year COVID-19 hit hard, breaking the schemes of the majority and Amazon was no exception, as it delayed its Prime Day 2020 until October, although Typically, this exclusive offers event for Amazon Prime subscribers takes place in July.

This year the appointment has advanced a few weeks and, Despite being called Prime Day, it will not last one day but two, following the trend of the years 2020 and 2019.

That is to say, that the Amazon Prime Day 2021 It will start on Monday, June 21 at 0:00 a.m. And it will end on Tuesday, June 22 at 11:59 p.m.

This festival of offers is held simultaneously and globally for Prime customers in countries such as Spain, Germany, Saudi Arabia, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, China, United Arab Emirates, United States, France, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, Portugal, the United Kingdom, Singapore and Turkey.

As is tradition, Amazon won’t offer all its deals at once, but it will be gradually shelled them in different formats such as flash offers, with large discounts, limited stock and short duration to generate interest.

Despite the fact that Amazon Prime Day 2021 is just around the corner, Amazon has not yet filtered which offers will be launched, so pay attention because in addition to its Fire TV, Echo or Kindle devices, common among the sales, there will predictably be large discounts in categories like electronics, computing and technology, with computers, mobiles, smart TVs, gadgets and accessories within the promo.

Exclusive offers for Prime users

Remember that Amazon Prime Day is a festival of exclusive offers for Amazon Prime customers, so if you are not subscribed or subscribed to Amazon Prime, you will not be able to benefit from the Amazon Prime Day 2021 offers.

Among the numerous benefits of being Amazon Prime you will find free 1-day fast shipping on millions of products, access to Prime Video series and movies, more than 60 million songs with Prime Music, Priority Access to Flash Offers and of course, being able to take advantage of events such as the Prime Day.

To whet your appetite, Amazon offers 4 free months of Amazon Music HD both in individual and family plans to enjoy streaming music in higher quality and 3 months free of Kindle Unlimited, the flat rate for eBooks with over a million titles available. It will also reduce its devices by up to 50% from June 7.

Another bonus for Prime customers are 10 euros of promotional balance to spend on your purchases during Prime Day 2021 when you buy items sold by small and medium-sized companies in Spain, including Amazon Handmade and Amazon Launchpad products.

There’s still time for Prime Day 2021, so it’s a good time to take a spin on those products we plan to buy, organize our wish lists, download the app, or if you have them, leave a reminder on the Echo speakers .

In Engadget we will cover in an exhaustive way the Amazon Prime Day 2021 collecting and publishing the most interesting offers in technology, electronics and computing so you don’t miss the best ones.