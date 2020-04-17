Find possible cases of coronavirus for perform tests that reject or prove the theory and recommend isolates to potential sources of infection It is one of the maximum objectives of the health authorities in Mexico.

In this regard, all kinds of protocols have been implemented. From applications with forms, text messages to guide potential patients, even the circulation of mobile units for the massive taking of blood tests.

Now it will have to be by phone, because in Nuevo León they are about to launch the initiative Date Code: Accelerated Detection of Contagious People, to detect potential patients with COVID-19 disease, through calls to landlines. Manuel de la O Cavazo, Health Secretary of Nuevo León announced:

In addition, it announced that all households will be called by landline once a week. The information provided, of course, will be completely confidential. The call will last between 30 seconds and 1.30 minutes.

When you pick up the phone you will hear the following recording:

Among the questions they will ask you stands out if you or someone in your family has symptoms of the disease that causes SARS-CoV-2 such as fever, cough, fatigue, or difficulty breathing; if you have noticed difficulties in breathing, if you are a pregnant woman or with diseases such as hypertension, diabetes or obesity and the type of medical service you have.

In the end, they just add an invitation to respect and strictly follow national emergency protocols like constantly washing your hands., keep a healthy distance from other work or housematesas well as the tag sneeze.

“I hope you help me with this answer, with the sole desire to diagnose them. We have to locate them to treat them in a timely manner and study their contacts, “the secretary finished.

For its part, the Ministry of Education of Nuevo León reported that next Monday, April 20 distance learning will resume for basic education students through the “Escuela TV” program, a collaboration of Canal 28, Radio Nuevo León and various digital platforms.

This call to restart classes also includes upper and upper secondary level students, “Who will continue with their online courses according to the strategy or characteristics in which each school is developed”.

The agency made an invitation to all teachers and parents to coordinate actions in favor of distance learning for students, for the next few days outside of schools. In addition, he called them to be aware of the next updates in the information of the pandemic.

Until the cut of April 16, Nuevo León reports a total of 241 infected patients and 410 people still waiting for their results. The total of examined so far is 5,893 people.

People who remain hospitalized already number 37. The number of recovered patients reached 121 and unfortunately there are 7 deaths within the Monterrey region.