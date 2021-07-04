Date and where to see all the NBA Finals games

07/04/2021
Basketball fans already have a date for the last mornings of the season. The NBA finals are coming and Phoenix suns Y Milwaukee bucks they will dispute the ring.
This 7-game final will be played between the July 7 and 23 and it can be seen in Spain through Movistar + or in the NBA League Pass. This unprecedented final will close an atypical season of the highest competition in American basketball.
When the finals are played (Spanish peninsular time)
Match 1: July 7 at 3:00 a.m.
Match 2: July 9 at 3:00 a.m.
Match 3: July 12 at 2:00 a.m.
Match 4: July 15 at 3:00 a.m.
Match 5: July 18 at 3:00 a.m.
Match 6: July 21 at 3:00 a.m.
Match 7: July 23 at 3:00 a.m.