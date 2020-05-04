In its last edition we saw in action games like Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order.

Little by little, the video game events that will take place in the coming weeks are being announced, and one of the most anticipated was the newEA Play 2020ofElectronic Arts, in which like every year, large announcements will take place related to the future video games in which the company responsible for Battlefield, FIFA and other major franchises have embarked. Details?

For now, no details are known beyond the date of the event, which will take place in the early hours of June 12 (at 1:00 Spanish time), with the promise of“world firsts, news and more”. Given that we are on the doorstep of the premiere of the new generation of consoles, the event is even more interesting, since it will allow us to see, among otherEA for Xbox Series X and PS5.

Is the new Dragon Age one of the surprise video games of EA Play Live 2020?

EA has already announced that it will be part of the Summer Game Fest events in the summerIn past editions of the event it has been common to know titles such as the new installments of EA Sports sports franchises, with FIFA and Madden at the forefront, but also other independently-cut video games framed by the EA Originals label. The main course? The truth is that the company may surprise us with the announcement of somenew Star Wars video game, but it seems clear that the new Battlefield will be the main protagonist of the event. Just a few days ago from DICE they confirmed that they had already poured into the development of Battlefield 2021, stopping updates to Battlefront 2 and Battlefield 5.

We have also not heard for a long timeBioWarethat he would be working on a new video game from one of his most prestigious sagas according to a job offer. The parents of the mythical Baldur’s Gate have also been anticipating the announcement of a new Dragon Age that to date has not materialized.

Hopefully, this event will be part of the recently announced Summer Game Fest, which was born as an alternative to the canceled E3 2020.

