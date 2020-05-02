Xiaomi is introducing. The Chinese company has presented the new Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro together with the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, making the already presented Redmi Note 9S official in Spain. After a rather ambitious Mi Note 10, located according to the firm at the flagship point despite having a mid-range processor, the Lite version of it seems to get loaded at the hardware level, with quite interesting features.

We will review the specifications of this Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite, a mid-range with a curved screen, fingerprint reader under it, frontal use of more than 90% and support for HDR 10.

Data sheet of the Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite

XIAOMI REDMI NOTE 10 LITE

DIMENSIONS

Not available

SCREEN

6.47 “curve

AMOLED

Full HD +

Notch

HDR10

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G

INTERNAL MEMORY

64 GB

128 GB

RAM

6 GB

8 GB

REAR CAMERA

64 MP

8MP wide angle

2 MP depth

2 MP macro

FRONT CAMERA

16 MP

DRUMS

5,260mAh

30W fast charge

SOFTWARE

MIUI 11

Android 10

CONNECTIVITY

4G

WiFi AC

Bluetooth 5.0

NFC

PRICE

From 349 euros

Curved screen and gigantic battery

The Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite has a 6.47-inch panel with AMOLED technology. The refresh rate is 60Hz, not as innovative as other models that we are seeing in the high range, but more benevolent with the battery. Xiaomi promises a frontal advantage of 91.4%, a spectacular figure for a mid-range terminal. Under the panel there is a fingerprint reader and everything is covered by Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

The 5,260mAh battery of this device charges with a power of 30W, a figure worthy of high-end terminals

It also highlights its huge 5,260mAh battery with 30W fast charge, a very good data considering that it is the same fast charge figure that offers, without going any further, a OnePlus 8 Pro. Xiaomi promises that these more than 5,000mAh they charge from 0 to 100 in 1h and 4 minutes. At least on paper, the Mi Note 10 Lite becomes one of the segment leaders at the autonomy level, something that we will verify in its corresponding analysis.

The rest of the hardware is configured with a Snadpragon 730G, so we did not find the possibility of connecting to 5G networks. However, this 8nm platform has proven to be more than efficient both in performance and battery, making it a safe bet. The RAM is configured with a base of 6 and 64 GB. The most ambitious memory configuration goes up to 8 + 128 GB.

Four cameras with no telephoto trace

Although the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 had multiple cameras, including two telephoto lenses. The Lite version of this terminal renounces them in pursuit of the classic configuration that we are seeing in the mid-range of 2020. We thus find a main 64-megapixel sensor accompanied by an 8-megapixel sensor for the ultra-wide-angle function. Regarding the other two sensors, we have a macro and a depth sensor, both with two megapixels. The selfie is configured with a 16 megapixel camera which also does the facial recognition functions.

MIUI 11 could not be missing on this device based on Android 10, the latest version of Google’s operating system. In addition to this, we find as extras NFC connectivity, Infrared sensor, Bluetooth 5.0 and headphone jack, a point to keep in mind since it is almost extinct.

Versions and price of the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

The Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite will be sold in different versions, starting from 6 + 64 GB. The colors to choose from will be Midnight Gray, Forest Green and Polar White. It will be available in the month of May through the usual distributors.

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 6GB + 64GB | 349 euros

Xiaomi Mi 10 Lite 6GB + 128GB | 399 euros

