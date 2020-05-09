Meizu had not presented a high-end proposal on the market for a long time. After the break time, the company just introduced the Meizu 17 Pro, a top-of-the-line proposal with 5G technology and a rather peculiar design when it comes to its rear. Next to it comes the Meizu 17, the younger brother of this terminal.

So let’s tell you what the characteristics and specifications of these two new Meizu models, two promising phones that represent the return to the high-end of the company that has just been presented in China.

Data sheet of the Meizu 17 and 17 Pro

Meizu 17

Meizu 17 Pro

screen

AMOLED 6.6 “

FHD +

90 Hz

AMOLED 6.6 “

FHD +

90 Hz

Dimensions and weight

–

–

Processor

Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 865

RAM

8 GB

8/12 GB

Storage

128/256 GB

128/256 GB

Frontal camera

20 MP

20 MP

Rear camera

64 MP f / 1.8 Sony IMX 686

12 MP f / 1.9 depth

5 MP f / 1.9 macro

8 MP f / 2.2 wide angle

64 MP f / 1.8 Sony IMX 686

32MP wide angle

8 MP telephoto

3D depth

Drums

4,500 mAh

30W fast charge

4,500 mAh

30W fast charge

27W wireless charging

Operating system

Android 10

Flyme 8.1

Android 10

Flyme 8.1

Connectivity

5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth

NFC

5G

Wi-Fi 6

Bluetooth

NFC

Others

Fingerprint sensor under the screen

Fingerprint sensor under the screen

Price

Determined

Determined

A strange design on the back and a large AMOLED panel

Both Meizu and Meizu 17 Pro have a 6.6-inch AMOLED panel and Full HD + resolution and 90hz refresh rate. This panel occupies a large part of the front surface, counting on a small hole to avoid the notch and to obtain something more of frontal advantage. The frames are relatively small, although not the most used in its segment. On the back we see a quite different design than usual, with what looks like a strip with 5 cameras, which we will talk about later.

Both terminals have the Snapdragon 865 inside, which translates into 5G connectivity and maximum power for both models.

The rest of the hardware is configured with a Snapdragon 865, which means that this Meizu 17 series bets on 5G technology. They are accompanied by 8 GB of RAM (up to 12 in the case of the Pro model) and 128 or 256 GB of internal memory in both models. The battery is 4,500mAh with 30m supermCharge fast charge, identical figure, for example, to that offered by other Chinese manufacturers such as OnePlus. Similarly, the Pro model offers 27W wireless charging.

Four cameras that look like five

The terminals have four sensors, in the case of the Meizu 17, a main one of 64 megapixels, an ultra wide angle of 12, telephoto lens of 8 and a macro sensor of 5. What happens then with the center camera? It really is not a camera But an LED ring. This LED ring acts as an LED flash, although it is much more powerful and promises a more uniform illumination of the scenes.

Regarding the Pro model, the wide angle is 32 megapixels and instead of a macro we have a 3D depth sensor. This promises improvements in portrait mode and some dedicated functions for 3D photography. The selfie camera of both terminals is 20 megapixels.

Versions and price of the Meizu 17

The Meizu 17 and 17 Pro have been presented in China and have a price that starts from 3699 yuan, which translates to about 482 euros to change. For the moment, there is no news about his arrival in Europe, since the firm does not currently distribute its terminals in this territory.

Meizu 17 8 + 128 GB: 3699 yuan, about 482 euros to change.

Meizu 17 8 + 256 GB: 3999 yuan, about 521 euros to change.

Meizu 17 Pro 8 + 128GB: 4299 yuan, about 561 euros to change.

Meizu 17 Pro 12 + 256GB: 4699 yuan, about 613 euros to change.

