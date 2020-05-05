On April 14, the OPPO A91 arrived in Spain, a terminal for mid-range with MediaTek processor, four cameras on the back and a 4,000mAh battery. The company has just officially presented the successor to this device. Its about OPPO A92, a proposal that makes the leap to Qualcomm’s processors and that improves in several aspects compared to its predecessor.

We will therefore review its technical specifications and main characteristics since, although it has been officially presented first in Malaysia, this terminal has several ballots to end up landing in Europe officially.

OPPO A92 datasheet

OPPO A92

DIMENSIONS

162 x 75.5 x 8.9 mm

192 g

SCREEN

6.5 “

IPS LCD

Full HD +

Hole in screen

PROCESSOR

Qualcomm Snapdragon 665

INTERNAL MEMORY

128 GB

RAM

8 GB

REAR CAMERA

48 MP

8 MP

2 MP

2 MP

FRONT CAMERA

16 GB

DRUMS

5,000mAh

18W fast charge

SOFTWARE

Android 10

ColorOS 7

OTHERS

Side fingerprint reader

USB Type C

Headphone jack

PRICE

254 euros to change

Back to the arms of Qualcomm

The OPPO A91 opted for a MediaTek processor, the Helio P70. With the A92 OPPO it embraces Qualcomm, betting on the Snapdragon 665 platform. It is not the most powerful in the mid-range, but it has proven to be solvent both in terms of gross performance and energy efficiency. memories are configured with generous 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal memory, quite high configuration considering that we are talking about a mid-range.

The battery goes up to 5,000mAh on this A92, 1,000mAh more than the last generation. Fast charging is 18W, none of OPPO’s own Super VOOC technology

There is also a huge jump to the battery level. This OPPO A92 has a 5,000mAh battery. This is a good upgrade over the OPPO A91, which had 4,000mAh. Fast charge is 18W in the case of this terminal.

As extras we find a fingerprint reader located on the right side of the device, as well as a 3.5mm jack input, a detail to take into account knowing the 5,000mAh that this terminal incorporates in its battery.

On-screen hole in front, four cameras in back

The OPPO A92 has a panel of 6.5 inches with IPS technology, Full HD + resolution and a small perforation in the upper left corner. The OPPO A91 had a notch, so the evolution at the design level is evident. The format of this panel is 20: 9 and reaches 405ppi.

At the camera level we find an old one known in this 2020: the 48 + 8 + 2 + 2 megapixel configuration that many other models incorporate. Main sensor, ultra wide angle, macro and depth sensor. OPPO claims the sensor is large enough enough to be able to zoom with hardly any loss of quality once the photograph has been taken. Regarding the selfie, we find a single 16-megapixel sensor that will serve in turn for facial recognition.

Versions and price of the OPPO A92

The OPPO A92 can already be booked in Malaysia at a price of Malaysian dollars 1,199. In other words, for just over 250 euros. The single version is 8 + 128 GB of internal storage and, for the moment, there is no news about possible arrival dates of this terminal in European territory.

