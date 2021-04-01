Datagro slightly lowers the projection of the Brazilian soybean harvest in 2020/21, which would also be record

SÃO PAULO, Apr 1 (Reuters) – Brazil’s soybean production should reach a record 135.47 million tons in the 2020/21 season, the consultancy Datagro estimated on Thursday, despite a slight negative adjustment compared to the 135.68 million tons previously projected.

If confirmed, this volume would be 6% higher than last season, according to data from the consultancy.

Regarding the sown area, Datagro estimated a total of 38.90 million hectares, a slight increase compared to the previous forecast of 38.76 million hectares and which represents an advance of 4% compared to the 2019/20 harvest. .

For corn, Datagro has forecast a total area for 2020/21 of 19.73 million hectares, 4% above the 18.98 million of last season.

Regarding the corn harvest, Datagro sees a potential production adjusted to 109.30 million tons, compared to 109.62 million tons in the previous estimate.

(By Nayara Figueiredo. Edited in Spanish by Javier Leira)