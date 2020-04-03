Author: Marta Garijo

The Ministry of Economic Affairs in collaboration with INE has launched a mobility study to fight coronavirus. With the name of DataCOVID will be made a tracking of more than 40 million mobiles to analyze the trends of movement of the Spanish population in the state of alarm and to be able to compare with a normal situation.

The study will cover the entire national territory, dividing Spain into some 3,200 mobility areas, which identify population groups of between 5,000 and 50,000 inhabitants.

This analysis will be performed with anonymous data and aggregates of population movements while the health emergency lasts and for the necessary time until normality is restored, as explained by the ministry in a note, which adds that the objective is to make decisions in a more efficient way based on data.

The study has a first pilot in the Valencian Community to estimate the mobility of the Spanish population during the period of application of the containment measures in relation to a normal situation. This analysis seeks to analyze the impact of these measures and how movements between territories increase or decrease or if there are areas with a higher concentration of population.

In its methodology it does not track individual movements, but uses positioning data from mobile devices, anonymous and aggregates, provided directly by operators and removing any personal information, without identifying or tracking phone numbers or headlines individually, the ministry explains in a statement.

Therefore, they point out that by not using personal data, it does not conflict with data protection regulations.

