This weekend the Bundesliga will resume after being suspended for 69 days thanks to the coronavirus pandemic. The main football tournament in Germany is one of the most relevant in Europe and will be the first to start from May 16.

That is why we will give you some information on the 26th day of the Bundesliga below. The action of Teutonic soccer will begin on Saturday, May 16 at 8:30 a.m.

Borussia Dortmund vs Schelke 04 – (Saturday May 16 – 8:30 am)

This will be the 96th edition of the “Ruhr Derby”. Dortmund is in second place in the Bundesliga and won in the last 4 days before the suspension by Covid-19. For its part, Schalke 04 has lost in four of its last 20 visits to Signal Iduna Park. Both clubs are the ones that have received fewer goals in the early stages.

RB Leipzig vs Freiburg – (Saturday May 16 – 8:30 am)

This will be his eighth game in Bundesliga history. So far they have not drawn (Four wins from Leipzig by three from Freiburg). Leipzig is third on the table with 50 units. Nils Petersen has scored in two of Freiburg’s three victories against Leipzig; while Timo Werner has done it in 10 games.

Hoffenheim vs Hertha Berlin – (Saturday May 16 – 8:30 am)

Hoffenheim is undefeated for eight games against his next opponent. Hertha Berlin have not beaten their next opponent since November 2015. “The Hoffe” has not been able to win for five days. For their part, those from the German capital tied their two games prior to the suspension of the tournament, and accumulated five dates without knowing the defeat as a visitor.

Fortuna Düsseldorf vs SC Paderborn – (Saturday May 16 – 8:30 am)? Important showdown for permanence. The visiting team occupies the last place in the competition with 16 points and comes to this meeting with four consecutive defeats. Both teams are two of the three teams with the fewest goals in the contest.

Augsburg vs Wolfsburg – (Saturday May 16 – 8:30 am) Wolfsburg have not lost four games against Augsburg, their last victory turned out to be historic, as the score was 8-1 in May 2019. The local squad garnered 1 point out of the last 15 possible. While the visitors have a streak of 6 days without knowing defeat.

Eintracht Frankfurt vs Borussia Monchengladbach – (Saturday May 16 – 11:30 am) – Frankfurt’s last loss at home to its next opponent dates back to October 2015 (1-5). “The Eagles” lost their last three games with a record of 10 goals against and only one in favor. Borussia Monchengladbach have won their last two away games.

Cologne vs. Mainz – (Sunday May 17 – 8:30 am) These two teams have the fewest draws throughout the season. Mainz was left with the last crossing (Matchday 9 – 25 October 2019). After eight matches in their stadium, Cologne have never lost against Mainz.

FC Union Berlin vs Bayern Munich – (Sunday May 17 – 11:00 am) Bayern Munich come to this match with four wins in a row and lead the Bundesliga with 55 points. Robert Lewandowski is the team’s top scorer (25 goals). The recent antecedent between these two squads, Bayern Munich emerged victorious with a 2-1 result.

Werder Bremen vs Bayer Leverkusen – (Monday May 18 – 1:30 pm)? In the last 12 games the results have been distributed; four wins for each team and four draws. This weekend they will celebrate 80 Bundesliga matches. The premises add 1 point from the last 16 possible.

