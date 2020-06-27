Colombians Abroad

Data that exalts Murillo in Celta de Vigo: measured against Barcelona

Julián Bermúdez

June 26, 2020, 07:35 p.m.

The Colombian defender has had many presentations with this Spanish team.

This Saturday, at 10:00 a.m. Celta de Vigo meets Barcelona in another important match to fight for the leadership of the Spanish League. The game will be broadcast in Colombia on DirecTV on channel 610.

But in this game there is a special man. Jeison Murillo is currently at Celta and has had a remarkable season since he arrived in January, being one of the players who stands out the most in defense and who fans love the most.

And it is that since the Valle del Cauca came to the team, he has only received six goals in 12 games. An abysmal difference to the first part of the championship, when he could only have four games with the goal at zero.

The figures say that with Jeison Murillo on the field, Celta de Vigo receives a goal every 177 minutes.

And the match against Barcelona will be different because at the Camp Nou, in the second half of 2019, Celta lost 4-1 with three goals from Lionel Messi.

The difference for this Saturday’s game will be the presence of Murillo, who will play against his former teammates from Barcelona, ​​whom he managed to meet in the six months he spent exactly one year ago.