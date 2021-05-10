data shows it’s bitcoin jet fuel

Compartir

Tweet

Compartir

Compartir

E-mail

During an interview with Bloomberg TV on May 3, Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao suggested that Bitcoin (BTC) “is probably less volatile” than Apple (AAPL) and Tesla (TSLA) stock prices.

Zhao argued that the volatility of cryptocurrencies was no different than that of the stock market, adding: that “volatility is everywhere” and that it is “not unique to cryptocurrencies.”

However, those involved in cryptocurrency trading probably know that cryptocurrency prices fluctuate much more than trillion-dollar companies. This makes one wonder if Zhao is spotting a trend that some may have missed.

60-day historical volatility, BTC vs. Actions. Source: Cointelegraph

The obvious first reading from the chart above is that both Bitcoin and Tesla share different levels of volatility compared to trillion dollar stocks like Apple and Amazon.

Furthermore, stocks appear to have experienced a 60-day volatility spike in November 2020, while Bitcoin was relatively quiet.

Tesla is an exception rather than the norm

Another thing to consider is that Tesla’s market capitalization is $ 633 billion, and it has yet to post a quarterly net income in excess of $ 500 million. Meanwhile, each of the 20 companies in the world is incredibly profitable. These include Microsoft (MSFT), Google (GOOG), Facebook (FB), Saudi Aramco (ARAMCO.AB), Alibaba (BABA), and TSM Semiconductor (TSM).

The 12 most volatile $ 200 billion market capitalization stocks. Source: Investing.com

The list above shows the most volatile stocks of the top 12 and last 12 to show how Tesla’s price swings (TSLA) are a far cry from other companies’ average market cap of $ 200 billion. Observed volatility in cryptocurrencies has been the norm given there is a lack of earnings, a very early adoption stage cycle, and the lack of an established pricing model.

You don’t need to be a statistician to make sure the performance of the S&P 500 Index has been fairly stable over the past year, aside from a couple of weeks in September and October 2020.

S&P 500 12-month performance, 5-day chart. Source: TradingView

Zhao may be the founder of the leading crypto exchange, but he doesn’t trade personally. Rather, it actually recommends holding (HODL) rather than trading in every possible case.

Lol, I don’t leverage or borrow. Not even trade. Just hodl #bnb. – CZ Binance (@cz_binance) January 12, 2021

If you feel stressed during each dip, you probably shouldn’t trade much, or at least change your trading strategy. Maybe just #HODL? Not the best advice for our business (trade rates), but probably good advice for many new “traders”. No financial advice. – CZ Binance (@cz_binance) April 22, 2021

Volatility does not measure profitability

Exclusive volatility analysis presents another big problem. The indicator omits the most important metric for investors, performance. It doesn’t matter whether an asset is more or less volatile if, on average, one asset consistently posts higher returns than others.

MicroStrategy has included nearly all currencies, stock indices, and components of the S&P 500 index, and curious analysts can compare the returns and sharpness ratio in parallel with those of Bitcoin.

As explained in the footnotes:

“The Sharpe index is a measure of risk-adjusted (really volatility-adjusted) returns. It’s a way of measuring how much return an investment generated for the risk (volatility) borne over a time horizon.”

Bitcoin’s performance and sharpness ratio against major assets and indices. Source: Microstrategy

As the data clearly indicates, Bitcoin is the winner in risk-return metrics against all major assets and indices for the past 12 months. A similar result also occurs when using a 5-year time frame.

Therefore, it is possible that Zhao simply incorrectly stated that Bitcoin’s volatility is similar to the stocks of trillion dollar companies. However, by adjusting the metric based on returns, it is the clear winner.

The views and opinions expressed here are solely those of the author and do not necessarily reflect the views of Cointelegraph. Every investment and trade movement involves risk. You should do your own research when making a decision.