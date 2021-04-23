data, photos and price of the new supercar

Baltasar presents his new electric supercar. We tell you all the data, prices and we show you the best photos of the Spanish model already revealed.

Alberto de la Torre Reyes

April 23, 2021 (09:30 CET)

Baltasar Revolt, all the data, prices and photos of the new Spanish electric supercar

Some days ago we tell you that a new brand had been born in our country. With the aim of producing a street-approved electric circuit supercar with great airs and sportsmanship, Baltasar summoned us on April 21 on your website to know what this model will be like. Yesterday, it was unveiled.

Today we already know that what was hidden under the blanket that Baltasar López, creator of this electric supercar, got rid of, was hiding the Revolt, a spectacular two-seater convertible, with all the measures required by the FIA ​​to compete and with performance and data that scare.

Baltasar Revolt, with 770 kg of weight and 500 CV promises 2.5 seconds in the 0 to 100 km / h

With a weight of 770 kg and a power of 500 CV (with 1,000 Nm of torque), the Baltasar Revolt is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km / h in 2.5 seconds. Its autonomy is 600 kilometers (40 minutes in a circuit) and from the firm they assure that in their collaboration with Millor Battery, suppliers of the batteries for this spectacular model, have achieved a fast charge that allows to obtain an additional 100 kilometers in just five minutes.

The philosophy of the project, which started in 2011, is based on the “Carpe Diem”, in the purest enjoyment. For this reason, the Baltasar Revolt is a race car approved for the street, to have fun on any circuit but also on the most twisty roads. To get it the lowest possible weight has been sought, with extensive use of carbon fiber and all that is not necessary has been eliminated, including the windshield or steering and stability assists.

Regarding its commercialization and prices, Baltasar López assures that he will be able to put this model on the street in the second half of next year at a price of 230,000 euros plus taxes, although he did not want to give more specific details taking into account the particularities of a niche supercar like this one. If you want one, you can already reserve a Baltasar Revolt on their website.