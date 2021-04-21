data of the new electric T-Class

In less than a month, Mercedes will present the new EQT, the electric version of the new T-Class. Here you have the first data and photos.

April 21, 2021 (1:20 PM CET)

The new Mercedes EQT 2022 will be officially presented on May 10

Mercedes-benz vans will officially present the new and unpublished EQT on May 10 at 11:00 in the morning in an event that can be followed by online form. During the event, there will be the presence of skateboarding legend Tony Hawk, so the German firm wants to make very clear the playful and adventurous spirit that will have both the new T-Class and the EQT.

A few months ago, the German manufacturer announced the development and marketing of the new T-Class, a vehicle halfway between a minivan and a small van for him passenger transport which will fall under the current V-Class. Remember that the new T-Class is being developed in partnership with Renault, Nissan and Mitsubishi, so it will be interesting to see what kind of technical platform the EQT electric version will adopt.

New EQT 2022 teaser

The Sttutgart-based brand has also put together a video with skate legend Tony Hawk, in which the virtues and bonanzas will be anticipated of new TEQ, a very versatile vehicle to enjoy all kinds of fun activities with the family.

“With the new design and layout of the T-Class, we achieved a fusion of functionality and convenience,” he said. Gordon Wagener, Daimler Group Design Director.