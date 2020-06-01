10:20 DEADLY COVID-19 | The President of the PP of Extremadura, José Antonio Monago, has asked that all the fatalities due to coronavirus in the region be recognized, after publishing the data from the civil registries that 50 percent more deaths have “surfaced” in the autonomous community on official data.

10:10 ARMENIA | Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian announced Monday that he and his family have tested positive for the coronavirus, while ensuring that he is well and that he has had no fever or any symptoms of COVID-19.

10:00 DESCALADA | The Government has eliminated the slots in phase 3 of the de-escalation and will allow meetings of up to a maximum of 20 people in homes and outdoors, according to the Official State Gazette this Saturday.

9:55 ERTEs | The public employment offices they reopen to cearly June, with an immense jam in the payment of thousands of ERTE and with delays in the payment of benefits to domestic employees. The Independent Trade Union and Official Central (CSIF) urgently calls on the Government «health security guarantees, the urgent reinforcement of staff and police presence in the offices ”, in fear of a wave of protests over the degrading treatment given by the Government to the population.

9:50 MARKETS | The IBEX 35 The session began this Monday with a rise of 1.95%, which has led the selective to stand at 7,234 integers at 9.01 am, on a day in which the market’s attention will focus this week on the Bank European Central (ECB), at whose meeting on Thursday it could announce new stimulus measures to deal with the Covid-19 pandemic.

9:40 BACK TO SCHOOL | The de-escalation arrives this Monday at the Catalan classrooms. All the schools and institutes of the territories in phase 2 must open their doors not to teach, but to tutor and reinforce the reading with priority for the students at the end of the stage, that is, from 6th grade of Primary, 4th of ESO and 2º of Bachillerato. In total, just under 2,000 centers are going to resume activity

9:30 GERMANY | The pandemic of the new coronavirus originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan has left eleven fatalities and 333 new cases in the last 24 hours in Germany, bringing the balance to more than 181,000 infected people and more than 8,500 deaths, as reported by the Robert Koch Institute, the German government agency responsible for monitoring infectious diseases.

9:20 DESCALADA | Weddings may be held with a maximum of 150 people in open spaces or 75 in closed spaces, provided that they do not exceed 75 percent of the venue’s capacity, during phase 3 of the de-escalation. At the moment, only the islands of La Gomera, El Hierro, La Graciosa and Formentera will enter this Monday, June 1, in phase 3.

9:10 DESCALADA | Leisure activities for the child and youth population may be resumed in those territories that enter phase 3 of the de-escalation, provided that prevention and hygiene measures are guaranteed and have a procedure for handling possible cases of COVID -19. In addition, the autonomous communities may establish additional conditions. At the moment, only the islands of La Gomera, El Hierro, La Graciosa and Formentera, enter this phase on Monday.

9:00 SPAIN | The Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, has ensured that the changes in the Civil Guard they were the result of a «remodeling of equipment», never of a «interference in another state power ». But a change in the May 27 press releases of his own Ministry of Interior shows that nothing is further from reality. The documents that OKDIARIO shows today reveal that the department of Fernando Grande-Marlaska tried to pass the renovations in the Benemérita as an act agreed with the Minister of Defense, Margaret Robles, that is, as an act more or less invested with normality.

Marlaska and the document proving that the Civil Guard remodeled without Margarita Robles’ consent.

8:50 ELDERLY RESIDENCES | The residences for older people, dependents, people with disabilities or mental health diagnoses receive new income again this Monday, June 1, after a resolution by the Ministry of Social Affairs drafted in collaboration with Health and the Consell de Mallorca which also It allows visits to continue, although with restrictions in the residences.

8:40 DESCALADA | The casinos, establishments for collective gambling and gambling, gambling halls, arcades, raffles and tombolas, specific betting venues and other premises and facilities similar to those of recreational gaming and betting activity, may open in those territories that enter the phase 3 of the de-escalation provided that fifty percent of the permitted capacity is not exceeded and, in any case, a maximum of 50 people, between customers and employees, and hygiene and prevention measures are complied with. At the moment, only the islands of La Gomera, El Hierro, La Graciosa and Formentera enter phase 3 this Monday.

8:30 CHINA | The Chinese Ministry of Health reported on Monday that 16 new imported cases of the new coronavirus have been registered, eleven of them in Sichuan province, three in the Inner Mongolia autonomous region and two in the Canton region.

8:25 SOUTH KOREA | South Korea’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) reported Monday that a new outbreak has occurred following a group infection at an e-commerce company located in the city of Bucheon, in the north of the country.

8:20 DESCALADA | Starting this Monday 70 percent of the country is in phase 2, while four islands go to phase 3 after it was so established by the Ministry of Health. Another 15 million Spaniards, mainly the Community of Madrid, Barcelona and Castilla y León, will continue in phase 1.

8:15 BRAZIL | The Brazilian Ministry of Health has confirmed this Sunday that the barrier of half a million cases has been overcome and there are already 514,849 the number of those infected by COVID-19 in the South American country, in addition to having registered 29,314 deaths the same day in the one that the president, Jair Bolsonaro, has walked on horseback through the demonstration called in his favor and against the Supreme Court and Congress.

8:10 SPAIN | The coronavirus has been in force in Spain since February, when the Government of Pedro Sánchez it denied the risks of spread and avoided taking action. This follows from the analysis of the daily data of the Daily Mortality Monitoring System (MoMo), which uses all-cause mortality information obtained from 3,929 civil registries computerized from the Ministry of Justice.

Good morning, Spain dawns with a large part of its Autonomous Communities in phase 2 and the islands launching phase 3 of the de-escalation of the state of alarm. While others remain in phase 1. The coronavirus continues to be present although its incidence is far from that registered during the health emergency. All the attention is focused on identifying possible outbreaks to avoid reliving the dramatic moments that have lived through much of the world and that are currently happening in some Latin American countries.