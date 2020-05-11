Although 42,615 PCR diagnostic tests have been processed to date in the Dominican Republic that confirm the existence of Covid-19 in the patient, an equivalent figure, according to the authorities, to the same number of people studied, it is insufficient to determine the actual behavior of the epidemic in the country.

This, in addition, becomes a difficulty in specifying the precise moment in which the measures of economic opening and social isolation imposed can be made more flexible, as explained by Dr. Fulgencio Severino, an expert in health systems, pointing out that countries who have proposed flexibility in isolation and quarantine policies have done so after carrying out diagnostic tests on 2% of the population.

In the Dominican Republic, the specialist points out, 0.3% of the population has been tested, so without first completing the more than 200,000 tests, there is a risk of deepening the health crisis.

He understands that the lack of diagnostic tests is a sign of deficiency in the management of the epidemic on the part of the government, and together with the deficiencies in confinement, social distancing and quarantine, could cause a major health crisis and high mortality from Covid-19 in the country.

Yesterday, when publishing the daily report on the behavior of Covid-19 in the country, the Minister of Public Health, Dr. Rafael Sánchez Cárdenas, reported that to date 42,615 PCR tests have been processed and that they are equivalent to the same number. of people studied.

He assured that the repetitions that are made to patients before they are discharged, are processed separately and do not fall within that general report, after recalling that there are patients who have required various tests such as the case of Italian, the first imported case of Covid-19 in the country, which was subjected to several because it continued to test positive.

He also said that the number of diagnostic tests have increased in the country because the supplies that were waiting for him arrived at the National Laboratory.

