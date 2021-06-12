Data from 3 million Volkswagen and Audi customers is leaked

Volkswagen Y Audi have been impacted by a data breach that has exposed personal data of three million owners or potential customers in the United States and Canada.

The theft of user information comes from an external provider hired by both companies between 2014 and 2019. In some cases it includes people who were simply interested in buying a vehicle. The data was used for marketing purposes, and was stored in an unprotected database.

In most cases, the leaked information includes basic information about the owner or potential buyer such as address, telephone number or email. But in the case of 90,000 users, it is especially private data, such as the social security number, the driving license, the account of Audi or Vw or date of birth.

Volkswagen it has not disclosed which third-party vendor was impacted by the data breach. They issued a statement assuring that “they apologize for any inconvenience caused to current or future customers of the brand.”

Read this too …