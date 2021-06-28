in Football

Data for group B Copa América 2021: Brazil, Colombia, Peru, Ecuador, Venezuela | Statistics today | America’s Cup 2021

The competition ended in group B of the Copa América 2021. Brazil, Peru, Colombia and Ecuador advanced to the quarterfinals. Venezuela cut the streak of two versions in a row in the quarterfinals (2016 and 2019), and was eliminated.

25 goals were scored in the group. Brazil, the only one that did not lose; Ecuador and Venezuela did not win.

Here the most relevant data of group B.

– Rotation. The five teams in group B moved their chips in the four games they played. The team that tried the most soccer players was Venezuela (25), followed by Brazil (23) and Colombia (22); Peru and Ecuador tested 21 players. In total, 112 footballers played in this group.

– Footballers who played the most in group B. Eleven players played the 4 complete matches (360 minutes) of their national teams: Aldo Corzo and Pedro Gallese (Peru); Wilmar Barrios, Juan G. Cuadrado, Yerry Mina and David Ospina (Colombia); Robert Arboleda, Pervis Estupiñán, Piero Hincapié and Ángelo Preciado (Ecuador); and Luis del Pino (Venezuela). In Brazil, Danilo was the one who played the most minutes: 305.

– Undefeated bow. Of the five Cups in which Brazil hosted, only in 2019 did they not receive a goal in the group stage.

– The 10 goals of Brazil. This is the third best record of the ‘canarinha’ playing Cup group stage in his country. In 1949 he achieved 46 goals in 8 games (average 5.75 per game). In 2019 he scored 8 goals in 3 games (2.6). In this Cup he left an average of 2.5 per game.

– Colombia vs. Venezuela. This match is the only match in group B, and so far in the entire Cup, that had no goals.

