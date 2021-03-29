“Data Driven Marketing involves the use of data and insights to know the consumer”

What is Data Driven Marketing and what are its greatest advantages of use?

For Izertis, one of the main advantages of digital marketing is the amount of data that we are able to obtain from the actions we carry out, but this data is obtained after the launch of a digital strategy.

And this is where Data Driven Marketing appears, which from a conceptual point of view involves the use of data and insights, from both internal and external sources, current and potential customers, which allow us to get to know our consumer much better, and are the basis for the development of digital strategies that we can optimize continuously and in real time. It’s about turning data into insight, and insight into profitability.

Is it possible to anticipate the results of a marketing campaign before launching it?

Yes, although it depends a lot on each client and their data. In fact, this is one of the advantages of our Data Driven Marketing process, since we are able to predict the behavior of a certain marketing action based on the client’s historical data about their investments, types of campaigns, timing, results. , offers, customers and other data series.

How can the user experience affect the sales of each customer?

Well the truth is that a lot, and more and more. We are in a moment of excess supply of products and services, coupled with an excess of advertising bombardment through all media.

Customers not only buy based on the price and characteristics of the product or service, but the experience with the brand becomes increasingly important, and we are not only talking about applying UX techniques on a site, but that experience covers the entire costumer journey, that is, all the points of contact with the brand, from the discovery phase to loyalty. A good description of the product or service, the ease of buying, the process of shipping and consumption of the service or product, customer service and loyalty and communication actions, influence the opinion that a customer has of a brand, and everything this is user experience.

What kind of specialties are necessary to run a campaign based on Data Driven Marketing?

From a tactical point of view, at Izertis we understand Data Driven Marketing as a series of actions that go from Data Science, to digital marketing, through BI actions and therefore it is necessary to have a multidisciplinary team formed by profiles in both specialties . At Izertis we have a joint team of more than 70 people involved in data and marketing projects, with experience in multiple projects in very different sectors.

What sectors are the ones that most lend themselves to this model?

In general, any sector should be Data Driven Marketing, but it is true that there are sectors that are more prone to it, especially those in which more data is generated, which are those that work with the largest number of clients, and with solutions or services. B2C, such as telco, media, energy, banking and insurance sectors, among others.

In these sectors, a large amount of data is usually handled (potential customers, real customers, investments in different online and offline media, specific campaigns, discounts …), and this is where our Data Driven Marketing service best fits, in helping companies to govern your data, turn it into knowledge that helps us predict situations and behaviors, and generate more business.

What would be the roadmap for a company that has never worked under Data Driven Marketing?

Well, the first thing would be to know what data the company has (as I said before: customers, potential customers, results of the marketing actions carried out in the step, sales, seasonality and others). This data will be in different formats and will come from different sources, so we have to perform a normalization of the data and create a data lake to store it and keep it updated. Once organized, we have to analyze that data and turn it into knowledge (this is where we enter Data Science), which can be through an improvement of the buyer person, the type of product, the customer journey or the creation of a model. predictive. Then, based on all this knowledge, we activate the digital strategy seeking to generate business, improve it or any other objective that we are considering in the strategy. And finally, all the data obtained as a result of the activation phase is re-integrated into the data lake, where we will see if the previously made predictions are being fulfilled and how we can improve them, and start over.

Can you give us a real example applied to a client?

We are applying it to different clients and sectors, but I believe that the case that most represents the Data Driven Marketing service that we provide in Izertis is a cross-selling project that we are providing in the insurance sector.

In this client we carry out an analysis of the history of offline and online campaigns, the results obtained, the offers and the timing in which they were carried out. On this data we make the following adjustments:

Improvement of the Buyer person on which the digital actions would be developed. Improvement of the client’s product to suit the buyer persona, including new creativity and messages. And, finally, we created a predictive model on the mix of offline and online actions that would be developed, based on a new customer journey.

From here, digital marketing actions focused on Lead Nurturing, performance and CRO were launched, obtaining as a result a 40% increase in sales over the installed customer base.