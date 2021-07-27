Data disproves Vox’s lies about ore

Citizens elect our political representatives to solve our problems. Or for them to try, at least, not for them to believe them.

However, reality sometimes stubbornly shows otherwise. Spain is the country of the entire European Union that receives lower proportion of asylum applications by unaccompanied foreign minors.

Vox has defended hate speech against unaccompanied minors. (Photo By EUROPA PRESS / E. Parra. POOL via .)

Specifically, only 0.1% of all refugee requests made in Spain were carried out by unaccompanied children by their parents or guardians last year, according to data from Eurostat, the EU statistical office.

GUIDE | The steps you have to follow to be able to see a tweet not available due to your privacy preferences

In 2020 -the most recent data since Vox introduced the poster in which they denounced the supposed expense in the maintenance of the ‘menas’-, only 45 minors not protected applied for asylum in Spain, a country of more than 47 million inhabitants (that is, the petitions would, if approved, 0.000001% of the population).

At the peak of the war-sparked refugee crisis in Syria, in 2015 and 2016, 25 and 26 foreign children, respectively, submitted refugee claims without the company of their parents. Meanwhile, in Germany were able to handle more than 58,000 requests of asylum for unaccompanied minors in those two years (22,000 in 2015 and 36,000 in 2016).

It seems impossible, in view of the data, that foreign children seeking asylum in Spain may be a budgetary, economic, social problem or of any other nature.

If we exclude the year 2020, due to its exceptional nature given the outbreak of the pandemic, Eurostat data continue to show how Spain is one of the countries of the European Union that receives the least impact from refugee children.

Thus, in 2019 – the year in which the highest number of applications has been registered in the last decade in Spanish territory., with 100 cases– Only 0.7% of all migrant minors who ended up in one of the 27 countries of the European Union, and decided to seek refuge, did so in Spain.

Read more

On the other hand, between 2010 and 2020 only 72 children (accompanied or not) have requested asylum annually, on average, in Spain for every 100,000 Spaniards under 18 years of age. A very low figure compared to the more than 800 in Austria and Sweden, or the more than 500 in Germany, Hungary and Luxembourg.

The ‘problem’ created and introduced by Vox in the public debate con the occasion of the Madrid elections It is not such, since there is in no case a payment of the magnitude indicated by the xenophobic party (4,700 euros), but also the Eurostat data make it clear that Spain is far from being one of the countries that greater number of foreign children guardianship, but is in the queue.

In addition, in the Community of Madrid, specifically, Most of the minors in foster care are of Spanish nationality, and of the foreigners (29% of the total) only 269 are minors who arrived in Spain without an adult accompanying them, which Vox refers to as ‘mena’ in a derogatory way.

Growing numbers in the European Union

In the European Union, of all the asylum applications made by foreigners in the 27 member countries in 2020, 3% came from children who came unaccompanied or by their parents nor by any adult or guardian.

Normally, they come from immersed countries in long conflicts like Afghanistan, Syria, Eritrea, Somalia or Iraq, which are the main places of origin for children arriving alone on European territory from 2010 to 2020.

Syrian refugee camp. (Photo by Izzeddin Kasim / Anadolu Agency via .)

The number of minors requesting asylum in the countries of the European Union has grown remarkably in the last decade pushed by these wars, and the main European institutions have expressed their commitment to the defense of European values ​​and, therefore, to the protection of all migrant children, whether or not they have the right to asylum.

ON VIDEO I The Moroccan police are caught opening their borders to immigrants

More stories that may interest you: