data and official photos of the relative

The SW family version of the new Peugeot 308 is now a reality, a variant that adds more versatility, space and functionality to the popular French compact. It will hit the market in late 2021.

June 22, 2021 (10:00 CET)

Peugeot 308 SW 2021

Today Peugeot is one of the few car manufacturers that still continues to bet on family-type bodies, whether in your vehicle type compact (the 308) or in your saloon (the 508). Indeed, the French firm has just unveiled the official information of the family SW version of the new generation 308, a variant whose arrival in the different European countries is scheduled for the end of this year 2021.

The new 308 SW 2021 will be manufactured at the Peugeot plant in Mulhouse (France). There is still no official information on prices, but everything indicates that this new installment of the family vehicle will be somewhat more expensive than its predecessor, given the large number of technological innovations and the more than evident quality leap made in various components of the car.

East new 308 SW 2021 is structurally based on a extended version of the EMP2 technical platform from the Stellantis group (the same architecture of the 308 5-door that we already know and the same “genes” also as the new DS 4 2021 and that the next Opel Astra 2022). Compared to the 5-door hatchback, this new wagon version measures 4.64 m in length (compared to 4.36 m for 5 doors) and has a Also longer wheelbase (2.73 m or 5.5 cm more than the wheelbase of the 5-door).

The rear overhang noticeably longer than the 5-door and the noticeable redesign of this part of the vehicle are two of the elements that differentiate it in an essential way with respect to the 308 5-door. The aggressive image and with some muscle of the front area has its continuity in the silhouette and in the rear, where the light groups of thin forms with horizontally arranged LED technology stand out, in addition to the spoiler integrated in the final part of the roof and the two exhaust outlets integrated in what appears to be an air vent under the bumper.

Despite being a family vehicle, Peugeot’s engineers and design team wanted to offer a car with dynamic lines that takes special care of the dynamic section. In this regard, the signature of the lion announces a more than outstanding figure of 0.277 What aerodynamic coefficient of penetration.

Peugeot 308 SW 2021: interior

There is nothing more important in a family cut vehicle than the practicality and the cargo space volume or capacity available in the trunk. Under the electrically operated tailgate with a low cargo area and a two-position boot floor, Peugeot advertises a volume of 608 liters (in a configuration of 5 usable seats). This capacity can increase up to 1,634 liters if the rear seats are folded (foldable and configurable in 40/20/40 ratio). By folding these rear seats, the French firm ensures that this area can accommodate objects up to 1.85 m long.

The Futuristic instrument panel of the i-Cockpit it is shared with the hatchback d 5 doors. In it, a Digital instrument cluster with 3D effect viewable on a 10-inch screen, in addition to the 10-inch touch screen in the central area of ​​the dashboard from where all the functions of the multimedia information and entertainment system are managed. We cannot forget the characteristic small-sized steering wheel (which is part of the i-Cocckpit concept), as well as the different ambient light options with LED technology and the more than interesting Focal Premium hi-fi sound system (optional) with 10 speakers and a 690W 12-way amplifier.

On the move, this new installment of the family compact also benefits from the latest driver assistance systems from Peugeot and, from Mid-2022, it will support even more sophisticated semi-autonomous driving functions, courtesy of the upcoming Drive Assist 2.0 package. This includes Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop and Go (with EAT8 automatic gearbox) and Lane Keeping Assist, adding 3 new functions available on separate carriageways: semi-automatic lane change, early speed recommendation and adaptation of the speed in curves.

Peugeot 308 SW 2021, with two 180 and 225 hp plug-in hybrid versions

The engines of the Peugeot 308 SW 2021

Like the 5-door hatchback, this new SW wagon will be available with a selection of gasoline, diesel and plug-in hybrid engines. The range starts with the 1.2 PureTech in power levels of 110 and 130 hp, in addition to the diesel 1.5 BlueHDi 130.

There is also two plug-in hybrid options, the Hybrid 180 and the Hybrid 225. Both combine a 1.6-liter PureTech engine with an electric motor located in the transverse front position. These two plug-in hybrid versions are combined with the e-EAT8 automatic gearbox and feature a 12.4 kWh capacity lithium-ion battery. According to the data provided by Peugeot, 59 and 60 km of autonomy are approved in purely electric driving mode according to the WLTP measurement cycle. In terms of charge times, the battery can be fully charged in 1 hour and 55 minutes with the optional 7.4 kW charger (up to 7.05 hours from a standard socket).