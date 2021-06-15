data and official photos of the new SUV

The second generation of the Lexus NX takes a step forward in terms of design, equipment and mechanical range, with a greater number of options.

June 14, 2021 (2:20 PM CET)

Lexus NX 2022

The second generation Lexus NX is now a reality. The luxury firm of the Toyota Group has just presented the main characteristics of the new SUV, a vehicle that has 4.66 m length and whose commercialization is scheduled for the last quarter of this year. Compared to the first generation of this model, the overall length has been increased by 20mm, the wheelbase by 30mm, the width by 20mm and the height by 5mm.

On the outside, the vehicle features very minor changes and retains the striking and powerful front grille, to which is added slightly modified headlights and a number of other subtle changes. Is in the interior of the second generation Lexus NX where we find a greater number of modifications. In this cabin, the new image and configuration of the dashboard are striking, totally different from the model that has been commercialized. In it, the new digital displays for the multimedia system, whose size, depending on the versions, can range between 9.8 and 14 inches. On board, the occupants will be able to enjoy a greater number of entertainment options and different functions, among which the new system of Voice commands activated by the words “Hey Lexus”.

Lexus NX 2022

All versions of the Lexus NX 2022 include connectivity and compatibility with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay technologies. As is customary in newly created cars, the Instrumentation panel behind the steering wheel offers a design with a digital technology displaywhose appearance can be configured by the driver of your choice.

Lexus NX 2022: technical and mechanical versions

Within the Japanese company, we can affirm that the Lexus NX II is “cousin-brother” of the most recent Toyota RAV4, as both SUV have been developed from the technical point of view under the GA-K platform manufacturing / production methods.

The mechanical offer of this SUV includes notable novelties, among them, the premiere of a new variant with plug-in hybrid technology that responds to the name of 450h +, with the same scheme of how the RAV4 Plug-in Hybrid works, that is, with a 2.5 four-cylinder gasoline engine, two electric motors (one on each axis) and a lithium-ion battery with 18.1 kWh capacity. The total power announced for this new variant is 306 hp, while the range in purely electric driving mode, according to Lexus, is about 63 km, more than enough for this luxury SUV to receive the ZERO environmental label from DGT.

Lexus NX 2022

One notch below the European market will be the 350h version, a variant with conventional hybrid technology (not plug-in or “self-charging” on the move), whose maximum power advertised is 242 hp. This new NX 350h in its access version includes a gasoline engine and an electric motor, while the all-wheel drive version adds a second electric motor. According to Lexus, this hybrid 350h version will be able to circulate in purely electric driving mode at a maximum speed of up to 125 km / h, as long as the battery charge level is optimal and the characteristics of the road on which it is circulated allow it (in flat areas or with a slight / steep descent, according to our experience driving other hybrid vehicles).

Lexus NX 2022 – Outstanding Safety

In the equipment of the second generation of this SUV the main note is found in the chapter on safety and of driving assistants, since the entire range will include Lexus Safety System + global technology as standard, which is made up of the automatic emergency braking system (capable of recognizing pedestrians and cyclists) and the Emergency Steering Assist system, which assists the driver to perform an avoidance maneuver in the event of an imminent impact with another vehicle or object.

Lexus NX 2022

The new generation of this SUV, within the Lexus Safety System + technology, also includes changes in the adaptive cruise control so that it recognizes the traffic ahead more quickly, and together with the Lane Trace Assist updates, follow a more natural line when cornering.

Additionally and additionally, the Extended Safety Package technology, which adds the Automatic Lane Change Assist, Front Cross Traffic Alert), which uses radar monitoring to detect and warn the driver of approaching traffic from either side when exiting a junction at low speed. Finally, you can also add the technology Safe Exit Assist, safe entry and exit of the vehicle, a device that interacts with the blind spot monitor (Blind Spot Monitor) to warn of vehicle traffic or cyclists approaching from the rear. If you detect a risk of collision when opening the door, a warning light and chime will be activated, and the doors will not be able to be opened.