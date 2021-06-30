Data and changes of smokers in Spain

Tobacco is a habit that has included almost half of adult Spaniards. The relationship between society and cigarettes has been very close since its mass manufacture, at the beginning of the last century. Although the Smoking model has been changing, what does not change is the tradition of smoking in the country.

Recent surveys indicate that twenty-two percent of the Spanish population smokes daily, while 25 percent declare themselves ex-smokers. The percentage of occasional smokers stands at two percent. This means that one out of every two Spaniards has had, at some time in their life, the action of smoking as a habitual practice. A figure that indicates that some 18 million Spaniards have had a relationship with tobacco, thus following the line worldwide. Worldwide, there are more than 1.3 billion smokers, which means about 25 percent of the adult population; very similar to the particular data of Spain.

The age group with the most smokers in Spanish society is between 35 and 44 years old for men and 45 to 54 in the case of women. Adding these two ranges, taking both sexes into account, we find four million smokers. Consumption by men is the majority at all ages and, in global terms, they represent 65 percent of the total, while women account for the remaining 35 percent.

New habits

Tobacco remains a common practice among an important sector of the population, but the format changes. The so-called rolling tobacco is gaining presence and already accounts for more than 20 percent of the total consumed in our country, which is seven points more than ten years ago. A cheaper price and the possibility of manufacturing a cigarette to the consumer’s taste are the factors that explain this change in trend.

The manufacture of cigarette paper is based on cellulose pulp, obtained from previously selected vegetable fibers. It also has other materials such as cereals, cotton, rice straw and flax. Regarding the manufacturing process, the pulp is moistened and stretched, so that it is possible to create very thin sheets. These are left to dry and, once this step is completed, it is time to cut them to the corresponding size. During this process the mentioned materials are used. The last step is to package them and distribute them among the businesses where they are sold to the final public.