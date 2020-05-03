For 6 consecutive years, a group of health experts belonging to the U. S. News & World Report, classified the Dash diet as the best general eating plan above the MIND and TLC.

May 03, 2020

The words DASH is an acronym for its acronym in English which means, Dietary Approaches to Stop Hypertension. This diet has been specially designed to lower blood pressure and cholesterol in the blood.

This diet emerged to meet the food crisis that some countries like the United States or Mexico face where more than 50% of its inhabitants are overweight, the objective of this diet is to reduce the risk of heart attacks and stroke, and obviously to reduce body weight.

The DASH diet is scientifically based on decreasing sodium from the 2300 mg average to 1500 mg, to achieve a significant decrease in blood pressure, in addition to increasing the intake of minerals such as potassium, calcium and magnesium.

The DASH diet involves eating in the following way:

Increase the consumption of fruits, vegetables and dairy products without fat.

Includes legumes, grains, nuts, vegetable oils, and seeds.

Lean meats, poultry, and fish.

Reduce sodium, sugary drinks, sweets, and red meat

Partial or total decrease in alcoholic beverages.

You must do cardio exercises, 30 minutes a day; 2 and a half hours per week.

Who should opt for this diet imminently?

Those with high blood pressure

Diabetic patients or patients with chronic kidney disease.

If you are 51 years of age or older.

To finish we show you what is the correct way to apply this diet:

Fruits 4-5 servings daily

Vegetables 4-5 servings daily

Dairy fat-free 2 to 3 servings daily

Lean meats, poultry, and fish 2-3 servings daily

Grains, legumes, nuts and seeds 4-5 servings daily

.