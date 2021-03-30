Dasa talks about the condition of his daughter’s eyes



The Dasa.

The Dasa He reappeared in public life, after a year dedicated to his girlfriend and her little daughter Daryana Marie, who will be 2 years old in May.

Interviewed by ‘El Gordo y la Flaca’, the reporter asked him the million dollar question: why doesn’t he still show the little girl like the rest of the celebrities? … The singer clarified that it is not true that he does not show it because he has a physical problem, on the contrary, his daughter is even more special because he was born with a condition in his eyes called heterochromia.

What is it about? That their eyes are not the same color. In Daryana’s case, she has one greenish brown and the other blue.

So your decision not to show it is neither that, nor is it selfish, but a respect for his daughter and her privacy, as well as the mother of the girl who is not famous.

“I am an only child, and she is the only thing I have mine, I want to take care of her, the time will come when I present them to her“El Dasa told the reporter of the Univision afternoon show.

El Dasa also spoke about the rumor that he would be expecting twins. Although he did not confirm or deny, he assured it’s no secret that she wants to have four children… So it would not be surprising that during the quarantine time he was dedicated to working on it.